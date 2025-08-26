Gators Freshman WR Named to Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award Watch List
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Highly regarded Florida Gators freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson found himself listed on the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award Watch List on Tuesday.
Wilson is the only preseason nominee from the Gators for this award.
Since entering the program, all eyes have been on Wilson. He has made waves in practices and workouts this offseason, putting himself in contention for a starting spot this fall.
His work during both the spring and fall camps has earned recognition from his teammates, as well.
“Dallas, he's definitely a unique receiver, being that big, moving very fast and being quick and also being strong,” defensive back Devin Moore said. “He motivates me. I motivate him."
Additionally, in his only college game to date, the former four-star receiver broke program records. In the Orange and Blue Game, he had 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns on a program spring game record 10 catches.
“He's a big, physical player. I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information,” Napier said. “Obviously, you don't produce like that today unless you've been really working hard.”
He did suffer a minor problem in August, sustaining a lower-leg injury. Although Florida Gators on SI can confirm the freshman has shed his cast, his status for Saturday's season opener against Long Island is uncertain. Florida will not release an injury report until Week Three, and Napier declined to answer specific injury questions in Monday's press conference.
Before joining the Gators, Wilson was one of the top high school receivers in the country. He showcased his talents on the field for Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.). Across his sophomore, junior and senior years, Wilson recorded 2,423 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns on 130 receptions.
As for his final ranking, Wilson was rated as the No. 48 overall prospect in the country by On3 as well as the No. 6 overall wide receiver in the class of 2025.
There was a moment when Wilson was not going to be a part of the Gators' future, though. He had signed with the Oregon Ducks, whom he had been committed to since his junior year.
However, a late change of heart from him led to a post-early signing day flip to the in-state program.
With this late turn of events, he headlined a strong Gators' receiver class from the 2025 cycle. Joining Wilson in this class were five-star Vernell Brown III, four-star Naeshaun Montgomery and three-star Muizz Tounkara. Florida also brought in J. Michael Sturdivant from the transfer portal to help bolster the room.