Gators Freshman WR Injured in Fall Camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators freshman receiver Dallas Wilson is out with a lower body injury, Florida Gators on SI can confirm. Wilson, a five-star in the class of 2025, is in a hard cast on his left leg.
Wilson is believed to be out for a couple of weeks, although it's unclear how he suffered his injury. A specific timeline for a return is unclear, as well. He has missed the last two days of practice, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.
The star freshman has been consistently praised since arriving on campus prior to spring camp and was battling for a starting spot in fall camp.
“I think for anybody, they always want the highest expectation. You want to live up to it. He’s given us no doubt that he’s gonna be who he says he’s gonna be," tight end Hayden Hansen said last week. "Everyday he shows up day in, day out. I think the best part about his game though is he’s super humble, he’s humble enough to listen to feedback and go out there and use it and just go make plays. I’m really excited for him.”
Wilson is the latest injury to the Gators' receiver room with redshirt sophomores Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III currently sidelined with undisclosed injuries suffered in Saturday's practice. Mizell, who has been battling for a starting position, was seen in a non-contact jersey doing rehab work inside the indoor practice facility during Tuesday's practice, while Wilson III, the projected starter in the slot, was seen working in the weight room.
Additionally, veteran Kahleil Jackson (ACL recovery) and freshman Muizz Tounkara (undisclosed) both donned non-contact jerseys on Tuesday with Jackson a non-participant in the viewing period.
Heading into fall camp, head coach Billy Napier praised the unit for its depth, talent and competitiveness.
"It's a deep, competitive group," Napier said. "I'm excited about Aidan being back. I'm excited about Tre being healthy. And then you got some of these guys that flashed last year, Tank (Hawkins) and TJ (Abrams). No one talks about them. But they're coming along, and they're certainly part of the competition and in that battle.
"This is going to be -- that's what the next month is about is seeing who we can trust, who we can depend on, who can be consistent, who can play winning football. But we really, if you think about it, there's five new players in that room that all have a chance to help our team. J. Mike (Sturdivant) and Dallas and Vernell (Brown III), Naeshaun (Montgomery) and Muizz. Muizz has had an outstanding summer. So, and look, this is about them developing confidence in themselves. Can we trust them as a coaching staff? Can their teammates trust them? And ultimately they're going to earn that on the practice field."
Florida returns to the practice field on Thursday with media invited to cover a brief viewing period, which is slated to begin around 10:40 a.m.