The Florida Gators have lost five receivers this offseason to the portal and one to the draft, meaning they are in dire need of replacements for the 2026 season. That has led them to target a handful of receivers in the portal.

One of those targets Florida is involved with is former Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported on Saturday. Florida’s main competition for Hilton Jr. is LSU. Hilton Jr. is a rising sophomore from Zionsville, Ind., who measures in at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds and is the son of former NFL veteran T.Y. Hilton.

In his only season with the Badgers, Hilton Jr. produced 91 yards and eight catches in 12 games in 2025. As for his high school career, he finished it with 156 catches for 2,162 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Hilton Jr. joins a long list of targets for the Gators from the transfer portal. It wouldn't be the first time the Gators have targeted a Wisconsin wide receiver. Chimere Dike played his final season at Florida after four years with the Badgers.

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo and wide receiver Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu and safety DJ Coleman, Penn State offensive linemen Eagan Boyer and TJ Shanahan, New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas, James Maddison tight end Lacota Dippre, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Oklahoma State defensive back Eric Fletcher and Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams make up the current targets for Florida.

It comes as little surprise that the Gators are so active in the transfer portal. They have lost 30 players to the portal this offseason, 25 of whom are scholarship players.

The notable expected departures from the program are starting quarterback DJ Lagway, starting safety Jordan Castell, starting tight end Hayden Hansen, Wilson III, starting defensive back Sharif Denson, defensive back Aaron Gates, edge rusher Jayden Woods, starting defensive lineman Michai Boireau and linebacker Grayson Howard.

Not all the news surrounding the Gators has been negative, though.

To begin with, the Gators are returning several impact players on the defensive side of the ball. Starting linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles both announced they will be back for next season. Joining them in returning are cornerbacks Dijon Johnson, J’Vari Flowers and Cormani McClain, safeties Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubb, defensive linemen Joseph Mbatchou and Jeremiah McCloud and edge rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray.

On offense, star freshmen pass catchers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson are back in the Orange and Blue for next season. Alongside these two, offensive linemen Roderick Kearney, Knijeah Harris, Bryce Lovett and Caden Jones, quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and tight end Amir Jackson all agreed to new deals with the program.

More From Florida Gators on SI