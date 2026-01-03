List of Florida Gators Visitors for First Portal Weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already on the second day of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal Window, the Florida Gators are set to host a number of transfer prospects on Saturday, marking not only the first visit weekend of the year but also the first under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Here's a look at who is visiting this weekend and which prospects Florida has a great chance of landing a commitment from.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

QB Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech)

Aaron Philo could be the Florida Gators' next starting quarterback. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's no surprise to see Philo, a two-year backup for the Yellow Jackets, on the first visit list has he has been tied to Florida ever since he announced plans to enter the portal due to his connection to new UF offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Once he was officially in the portal, predictions rolled in for Florida to land him. Should that happen, Philo would enter a competition with redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. as the Gators look to possibly add another quarterback in the window.

Through two years at Georgia Tech, Philo has thrown for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 95 yards and one touchdown rushing. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

WR Bailey Stockton (Georgia Tech)

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton will join teammate Aaron Philo for a visit at Florida this weekend. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Joining Philo is Georgia Tech teammate Bailey Stockton, another possible future Gator due to his close friendship with Philo (they were also high school teammates), his connection with Faulkner and Florida's need for receiver depth.

Through three seasons at Georgia Tech, he caught 38 passes for 439 yards and a touchdown. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

TE Lacota Dippre (James Madison)

Former James Madison Dukes tight end Lacota Dippre is one of two tight ends visiting the Florida Gators this weekend. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Lacota Dippre was one of James Madison's key offensive contributors during their run to the College Football Playoff, recording 17 receptions for 192 yards and three scores. Florida is in need of an impact tight end after lackluster play from the group for the last four years and with starter Hayden Hansen transferring.

Dippre has two years of eligibility remaining.

TE Dorian Thomas (New Mexico)

Former New Mexico Lobos tight end Dorian Thomas is rated as the No. 1 tight end in the portal. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Florida has wasted no time targeting high-profile targets with Dorian Thomas, the No. 1 tight end in the portal, set to visit this weekend. The Gators are undergoing a major reset of the room with starter Hayden Hansen transferring while retaining Amir Jackson.

A commitment from Thomas, who had 56 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, would go a long way to improving the room.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

iOL TJ Shanahan (Penn State)

Former Penn State offensive lineman TJ Shanahan is one of two Nittany Lion offensive linemen visiting this weekend. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

New offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has also wasted no time on the recruiting trail for transers, immediately targeting two former Penn State players.

One of them, guard TJ Shanahan, has already been predicted to choose Florida ahead of his visit this weekend. A rotational player with five starts, Shanahan would compete for a starting spot at guard and help boost depth for a group that's losing four seasons and four transfers.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

OT Eagan Boyer (Penn State)

Joining Shanahan is former Penn State teammate Eagan Boyer, a young player who would help boost depth at tackle and possible compete for a starting spot depending on if Florida adds anyone else in the portal.

After redshirting in 2024, he played in three games in 2025 with one start in the team's bowl game. While the experience lacks, the potential with Trautwein's coaching and size (6-8, 302 pounds) makes him an interesting transfer candidate.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

DL DK Kalu (Baylor)

Florida is looking to boost its defensive line rotation after Caleb Banks' graduation and Michai Boireau's transfer. With Jamari Lyons, Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud confirmed to return and others such as Brendan Bett likely back, the Gators could use an inexperienced but high-upside defensive lineman to add to the rotation.

Kalu fits that bill. He redshirted in 2023 before seeing limited playing time in 2024. Across a career-high nine appearances in 2025, he recorded 11 tackles. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo (Jacksonville State)

Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo is the only Group of Five prospect on campus. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The lone Group of Five prospect on campus this weekend, Oyebadejo arguably has the most potential of the defensive prospects on campus after a 4.5-sack season in 2025. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

DB DJ Coleman (Baylor)

Baylor Bears safety DJ Coleman is the first of three targeted defensive backs to visit this cycle. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DJ Coleman is the only defensive back scheduled for this weekend as Florida looks to rebuild a safety/nickel room that is losing three key players in Jordan Castell, Aaron Gates and Sharif Denson. Coleman would help fill a need at both spots as an experienced and versatile safety

Playing in 35 games across the last three seasons, including 11 starts in 2025, Coleman has recorded 89 total tackles, including a career-high 46 in 2025, with two interceptions, both of which came this past season. He added an impressive 6.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

