Gators to Host Nation's No. 1 CB Transfer, Make Top Three for Other

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two transfer corners, including the nation's top transfer at the position, are set to visit the Florida Gators over the next week with one including the program in his official top three schools.

Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher has the Gators in a top three that also includes Wisconsin and Arkansas and will visit Florida on Monday and Tuesday. He is currently visiting Wisconsin and will visit Arkansas sometime after his Florida visit.

Fletcher (6-1, 180 pounds) has three years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Oklahoma State CB Transfer Eric Fletcher has cut his list to Florida, Arkansas, Wisconsin & will take visits to all three, he tells me.



Wisconsin: 1/2 (Today)

Florida: 1/5-6

Arkansas: TBD, after UF



He's also garnering interest from UCLA, Cincinnati, Mississippi State,… pic.twitter.com/4WwNG17lcQ — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 corner transfer in the country, will visit Florida on Jan. 8, the last of three visits he has planned. He will also visit USC on Saturday and Notre Dame from Monday until Wednesday.

Williams has one year of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Iowa State standout transfer CB Jontez Williams has locked in 3 visits, he tells @On3Sports



His schedule is as follows:



USC: January 3rd

Notre Dame: January 5th-7th

Florida: January 8th



He’s the No. 1 CB in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/MKTdY98Txj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

While Florida returns multiple contributors at corner, including those with starting experience such as Dijon Johnson, Cormani McClain and J'Vari Flower, the Gators have needs in the secondary due to Johnson's and McClain's injury histories, multiple depth transfers and a veteran graduating in Devin Moore.

Both Fletcher and Williams fill needs for a younger but experienced corner and another veteran presence.

Playing in 10 games as a rotational corner, Fletcher recorded 11 tackles and three pass break-ups while emerging as a consistent tackler. PFF rated him as Oklahoma State's second-best tackler on the team with an 86.8 tackling grade.

Meanwhile, Williams is a clear instant-impact corner for whichever school he attends next. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound veteran has recorded 49 total tackles in his career with five interceptions. He only played in five games in 2025 due to a knee injury.

While Williams will likely command a large pay day and the Gators will have to battle two other NIL-friendly programs in USC and Notre Dame, Florida has a location benefit for Williams, who played his prep football at nearby Bradford High School in Starke, Florida.

Williams and Fletcher are two of the many portal prospects the Gators have already been linked to just a day into the window opening. Florida already has predictions to land two prospects in Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo and Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan.

Shanahan and Philo will both visit this weekend alongside Penn State tackle Eagan Boyer, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu, Baylor defensive back DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end Lacota Dipre andNew Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

