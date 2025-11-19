Gators Key Defensive Starter to Undergo Knee Surgery, Per Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators play for pride the rest of the season after last week's loss to Ole Miss clinched bowl ineligibility, they will have to do it without a key contributor on defense.
Senior edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. will undergo knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall. Gumbs Jr. started in nine of Florida's 10 games this season, recording 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
In the midst of a tough season that saw the Gators enter as a playoff dark horse and now sees them with a fired head coach and now ineligible for a bowl game, Gumbs Jr. has been one of Florida's key leaders through the chaos.
“You know it’s been, honestly, it’s been difficult," Gumbs Jr. said on Nov. 3 of the season. "Going out there on Saturdays and coming up short, I always come back to the drawing board on Sunday and look at the film and am just like what can I do better? How can I get the offense the ball? Can I create more forced fumbles, takeaways, sacks and what can I do? I’ve always looked at it from that perspective.”
Gumbs Jr. first joined Florida ahead of the 2024 season as a transfer from Northern Illinois, where he began his career as a walk-on receiver before transitioning to tight end and eventually edge rusher.
Despite his chaotic journey and only in his second year at Florida, he's been one of the more vocal players on the roster.
"A lot of older guys, leaders had to step up," junior safety Jordan Castell said. "I think I had to make a big step up just being more vocal. I’m not a guy who really likes to talk as much. It was really just the leaders though, leaders played a big role in it. George Gumbs, for example, like a guy who’s really vocal, not just in his room but the whole defense.”
Gumbs Jr. is the latest serious injury for Florida this season. The Gators have seen edge rusher LJ McCray (foot), corner Dijon Johnson (knee), receiver Dallas Wilson (foot) and Eugene Wilson III (ankle) all ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries.
Additionally, running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (upper body), defensive back Aaron Gates (shoulder), linebacker Grayson Howard (lower body) and defensive lineman Caleb Banks (foot) miss most or all of the season to date without being officially ruled out for the season.
Banks, who only played in the LSU game before a setback to a previous foot issue, could return this week against Tennessee after being a game-time decision last week against Ole Miss.
"He's been cleared, so obviously the return to play aspect of it is gonna be based on his body and how he comes through and performs this week at practice," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said on Monday. "But everybody's a little different. It takes some players a longer time to come back after the return to play. But I know as far as his attitude and willingness and eagerness to come back, he wants to come back immediately. So, he wanted to play this past week. So, it'll be nice to get him back, another big body in front to come help us in that run game as well."
Florida will have its first injury report of the week on Wednesday night at approximately 8:10 p.m. with updated reports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.