Gators' Injury Report Reveals Promising Update on DL Caleb Banks
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Caleb Banks entered his senior season with the Florida Gators with high hopes after a breakout campaign in 2024 and turning down the NFL Draft to further improve his draft stock.
His senior season has been anything but the impact season many expected due to injury. A 2024 foot injury and setback in camp forced him to miss the first two games of the season, and another foot injury suffered in the loss to LSU in Week 3 reportedly required surgery.
He has not played since that loss to the Tigers, but Wednesday's injury report ahead of Saturday's contest at Ole Miss signals hope that Banks could play in any of the final three games of the season.
Wednesday's report listed him as "doubtful," signaling a 25 percent chance Banks could play on Saturday, according to the SEC's availability reporting guidelines. Banks has been listed as out on every single availability report since the LSU loss.
Banks is Florida's lone player listed as doubtful. Receiver Taylor Spierto and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney are both listed as questionable, giving them a 50 percent chance to play.
The Gators have nine players listed as "out" on the report, most of whom are already announced to have season-ending injuries (Eugene Wilson III, Dallas Wilson, LJ McCray, Dijon Johnson), have injuries that were already announced as long-term issues (Aaron Gates, Ja'Kobi Jackson) or have missed multiple games this season due to undisclosed ailments (Ty Jackson, Micheal Caraway Jr., Javion Toombs).
One notable update was made to the report, though, with running back Treyaun Webb, who missed nine games last season due to a leg injury and every game this year after undergoing preseason hamstring surgery, was not listed on the report for the first time this season.
Wide receiver Tank Hawkins, who interim head coach Billy Gonzales confirmed was opting out for the rest of the season to preserve a redshirt, and linebacker Grayson Howard, who was listed on the report last week for the first time this season despite having not played since the Miami game, were both not listed on the report.
Florida enters this week's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss officially in do-or-die mode with one loss knocking them out of bowl eligibility after back-to-back losses to Georgia and Kentucky. Kickoff against the Rebels is at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.