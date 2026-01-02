Gators Among Early Schools to Watch for Transfer Edge

The Florida Gators have positioned themselves among the top four teams in former Miami (OH) edge rusher Adam Trick’s recruitment, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday. He ranks as the No. 58 overall transfer and No. 9 transfer edge in the portal, according to On3.

NEWS: Miami (OH) transfer EDGE Adam Trick tells @On3Sports that these 4 schools are standing out to him as transfer destinations



Trick, one of the top EDGEs in the portal, totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 FF, and 1 INT in 2025



Trick has been a consistent producer for the Red Hawks' defense over the past two seasons. In 27 games played over the last two years, he has recorded 96 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks, six pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

As for his 2025 campaign, he was a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. He logged 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Florida is competing with Texas Tech, Tennessee and Wisconsin for his talents.

It is important that the Gators land someone of Trick's ability. George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp are both out of eligibility, and with star freshman edge Jayden Woods in the transfer portal, there is a need for a day-one contributor on the edge.

The Gators do return Kamran James, LJ McCray, Kofi Asare and Jalen Wiggins from last year. They also signed elite edge KJ Ford in the 2026 cycle.

New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall is working quickly in the portal in his first summer on the job. There have already been several transfers who have lined up visits to Gainesville on the first weekend available.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo is the most noteworthy of the bunch. His recruitment is a fast-moving one, too. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer placed separate predictions shortly after the portal opened for the Gators to land his services.

Recently hired offensive line coach Phil Trautwein is also doing his part in recruiting. Two former Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linemen who entered the portal quickly set up visits with the Gators for this weekend, On3’s Blake Alderman and Corey Bender reported. Bender also predicted one of them to commit to the Gators.

It has not been all offensive players, though. Sumrall has worked on attracting defensive players to Gainesville, too.

Highly coveted Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo is visiting the Gators on Jan. 3-4, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Florida is competing with Texas A&M and Missouri for Oyebadejo.

Florida is also in the running for potentially the best cornerback in the transfer portal, former Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams. On3 rates Williams as the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the portal.

He has a visit set with the Gators for Jan. 8.

These are just some of the transfers that are in communication with Florida. The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

