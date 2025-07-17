Lagway Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
ATLANTA-- DJ Lagway continues to be a steward for the Florida Gators' football program beyond the field.
Lagway was nominated for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, which together "recognize student-athletes who demonstrate excellence in community service, academics and athletics."
He is one of a record-breaking 197 nominees for the team.
"He's a great human being, a great leader," former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the namesake for the trophy, told Florida Gators on SI Wednesday in an exclusive interview. "Done so much in the community with Special Olympics, Made for More mentoring program and the foundation made a big gift for women's athletics. Really a cool guy."
Lagway has been hands-on with Florida's volunteer efforts since arriving on campus in 2024, while also being active in the NIL world as a giver. For International Women's Day on March 8, the rising sophomore teamed up with the school's official NIL partner, Florida Victorious, to make a reported six-figure donation to the various female UF sports.
While handling those duties, Lagway quickly emerged as leader for Florida after taking over the starting quarterback spot for Graham Mertz, who went down with an ACL injury midway through the season. Going 6-1 as the starter, the former five-star threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Gators win four-straight games to end the season.
"Like it or not, the quarterback is often the face of the team, and he's just accepted that role," Wuerffel said. "He's been an amazing leader, human being. Especially for being a young guy."
Now entering his first season as the full-time starter, Lagway is embracing the idea of being the face and leader of the program, both on and off the field.
"I always say that pressure is a privilege," Lagway said Wednesday at his first SEC Media Day. "Once you have privilege, that means people are counting on you to do big things. I'm always excited when people say pressure. That's why I just love the game day atmosphere because it feels like all eyes are on you and you've got to put on a show. That's what I'm excited for."
The final 23-player roster for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be announced in September.