Gators' Lagway, Tebow Officially on CFB 26 Cover
After months of speculation, EA Sports confirmed Tuesday that Florida Gators sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway and two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow are two of the many college football legends, head coaches and current stars on the cover of the College Football 26 Deluxe Edition.
EA's release of the cover confirmed months-long speculation that Lagway and Tebow would appear together on the cover, following a leak in March of what seemed to be the original Deluxe Edition.
This year's edition of the popular video game, the second since it returned after an 11-year hiatus, marks the third time a Florida player has been featured on the cover. Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Danny Wuerffel was featured on NCAA Football 98, while Tebow was previously featured on NCAA Football 11.
With Lagway officially on the cover, the University of Florida is now tied for thethird-most appearances on the game's cover with USC, Texas and Ohio State. USC legendary running back Reggie Bush and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and receiver Jeremiah Smith were featured on the deluxe edition cover this season.
Smith and Alabama receiver Ryan Williams are the two players to be featured on the game's standard edition cover.
Additionally, Tebow becomes the first player in the game's history to appear on the cover multiple times with his appears this season.
In its cover announcement, EA Sports revealed that a full trailer and reveal for the game will be released on Thursday, while the actual game will be released on July 10.