Gators' Lagway Unsatisfied with First Start of 2025: 'I Definitely Could Play Better'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite tying his career high with three touchdown passes while completing 83 percent of his passes, DJ Lagway was not satisfied with his performance in the Florida Gators' 55-0 win over Long Island on Saturday night.
Lagway, making his fifth-straight start dating back to last season's win over LSU and eighth overall of his career, made his 2025 debut after multiple injury issues limited him throughout the offseason.
"It felt great to be back out there," he said. "I feel like definitely wasn't what I expected to go out there, feel like I definitely could play better. Just as a group I feel like it was very sloppy. I feel like we weren't playing our brand of football. Defensively, they played their butts off, shutout, that's always great when you get a shutout from the defense, you know. But I feel like offensively, definitely in the first half feel like we started off a little slow. But that's part of it, week one, stuff to build on."
Lagway went 15-for-18 with 120 yards and three touchdowns while only playing in the first half. All three touchdowns came in the second quarter, where Florida eventually took a 38-0 lead into the locker room.
102 of his yards came in that second quarter, including a 41-yard pass to Vernell Brown III, which helped him surpass 2,000 career passing yards.
"Really that was his first scrimmage if you think about it," head coach Billy Napier said. "He didn't participate in the scrimmages, been practicing for about two weeks, so, yeah, he'll get in his rhythm. He'll continue to get better. You saw him get better as he kind of got comfortable and settled in."
Since his MVP performance at last season's Gasparilla Bowl, the former five-star dealt with a hamstring issue, shoulder issue and reported hernia, all of which were lingering issues from past injuries. A calf injury was added to the list just before fall camp.
He did not throw in any viewing period during spring camp or in the spring game and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills or live reps until the end of fall camp.
He spent the bulk of the offseason working on mental reps and "constant communication" with his receivers while adjusting his throwing mechanics to help his "general arm health." So, while his performance left a lot to be desired in his eyes, Lagway is grateful he was able to put the changes he made this offseason to the test after dealing with his injury issues.
"Yeah, it's always just a blessing to be out there on the field. I'm just thankful for what I've been through this offseason. It was definitely hard," he said. "I'm just grateful for a great group of guys around me. The training staff, Coach Napier having a plan and me sticking to the plan, it was great. It's just like I said, I'm happy that I was able to be out there. Definitely wasn't excited with the way I played. I feel like there's things always to clean up on, but I'm just excited to get out there for next week and compete and have fun again."
Napier, who consistently expressed his lack of worry regarding Lagway's health, status and abilities this offseason, agreed.
"It was good to see him get out of there healthy, get a good half of football and obviously he'll adjust and go back to work tomorrow," Napier said.
Lagway and the 15th-ranked Gators will host South Florida next week, hoping for the program's first 2-0 start since 2021. Kickoff between the Gators and Bulls is at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.