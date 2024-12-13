Gators Land Commit from Michigan Punter
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made its first public addition via the transfer portal this offseason.
Florida on Friday announced it had added former Michigan punter Tommy Doman, bringing with him three years of punter experience and one year of eligibility remaining.
In four total seasons with the Wolverines, which includes one redshirt year as a freshman, Doman served, at various times, as the team's punter, kickoff specialist and holder. He also has experience kicking extra points.
Over the course of his career, Doman has an average of 43.4 yards per punt with 34 of his 103 total attempts downed inside the 20-yard line. He also has 22 punts of over 50 yards and a career-long of 71 yards.
As a kickoff specialist, Doman has a career 66.8% touchback percentage and improved in his final year with Michigan with 37 touchbacks on 59 attempts. However, it's unlikely Doman will continue in these duties should kicker Trey Smack, who still has collegiate eligibility, returns.
However, Doman, by default, becomes Florida's most experienced punter as the Gators are set to lose veteran Jeremy Crawshaw, who is out of collegiate eligibility. As it stands, Florida will have one punter from last year's team returning in walk-on Nicholas Ingles and have another joining the team in top-five punter recruit Hayden Craig.
Florida is expected to not be done as it looks to fill needs at outside receiver, defensive line, backup quarterback and defensive back.
The transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28.