Gators Legend, other ESPN Analysts Predict Florida Upset over Texas
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators are underdogs for Saturday's game against No. 9 Texas, both SEC Nation and College GameDay are split on who will win.
Among SEC Nation's cast, Roman Harper and Gator great Tim Tebow both picked the Gators, while Jordan Rogers and Paul Finebaum picked the Longhorns.
Harper's pick was a late switch.
"I'm all about the vibes here, and I came in, the Longhorns were the team I was going with all day, and much hasn't changed today, but I got to be honest, though, after being here today, sticking through the rain... give me the Gators," he said.
Tebow's pick was no surprise, even if it was a late switch like Harper's, but the way he picked got the crowd hyped.
"I got to be honest. This whole week, looking at all the tape, Texas looks like the better team, and I told you guys yesterday that I was picking Texas," Tebow said. "But then I went into the Swamp yesterday, and I hit the gator head, and I walked out of the tunnel, and I was reminded only Gators get out alive."
Tebow then ripped off his button down to reveal a Gators tank top.
Meanwhile on College GameDay, Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and guest picker Theo Vonn picked Florida to upset with Howard citing quarterback DJ Lagway making a turnaround in production and Vonn putting trust in head coach Billy Napier due to his history at Louisiana.
Nick Saban, Pat McAffee and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Texas.
Kickoff between Florida and No. 9 Texas is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.