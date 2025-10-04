How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Texas, TV, Betting Lines and More
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators find themselves with its backs against the wall after a 1-3 start to the season, and their opponent on Saturday won't do them any favors.
The Gators host No. 9 Texas for the first time in 85 years while also looking for revenge from last year's 49-17 blowout in Austin. It also marks the third of four-straight games against top 10 opponents this season after previous losses to then-No. 3 LSU and then-No. 4 Miami.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Longhorns, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (1-3, 0-1 SEC) vs. No. 9 Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 12:45 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mrs. Two-Bits: Former UF defensive back Keanu Neal (2013-15)
- Game Theme: 60th Anniversary of Gatorade/UF Family Weekend
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
- Analyst: Louis Riddick
- Reporter: Kris Budden
Weather: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, showers, with a 45 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Texas is considered a 5.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Texas leads the series, 0-3-1, all-time after last season's 49-17 win over the Gators. Saturday's matchup marks the first meeting in Gainesville between the two programs since 1940.
What's At Stake: Florida is looking to avoid its first 1-4 start since 1986 as head coach Billy Napier's seat continues to heat up. The Gators are also looking for their first FBS win of the season and first win over the Longhorns in program history. Meanwhile, Texas is looking to start 1-0 in conference play in its second season in the SEC.