Gators Look for Defensive Rebound against Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In three years under Billy Napier, the Florida Gators have had three different defensive play callers with much of the same results. Poor communication, inconsistent tackling, inability to create turnovers and little pressure has allowed many opponents offense to simply dominate.
Through three games under new co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, the Gators rank 106th nationally out of 133 teams in the FBS in total defense (407.3 yards per game) and 94th in scoring defense (27 points per game). Specifically, they rank 104th in third down defense (42.1% conversion rate), 78th in red zone defense (88.9% scoring rate) and 94th in total takeaways (two).
With a 1-2 start and a possible fourth-straight losing season looming in the distance, Napier has essentially reset the practice setting for his defense, he explained Wednesday evening.
"I would tell you a lot of our conversations this week with players have been about the practice environment relative to habit-building, the intentionality, the focus, in particular, the scout periods," he said. "I think that's an area where we can improve, the quality of those reps from start to finish and all parts working together to get that. So that's scout offense and then the between-play process for the defense, I think that's been the point of emphasis."
The reset is a necessary change in a critical portion of not just the season but in Napier's entire tenure as well.
Florida hasn't won a game against an FBS opponents since last year's win over South Carolina (0-7 since) and have allowed FBS opponents to score over 30 points in seven of those eight games, the only one being Florida State, who had a backup quarterback. After back-to-back double-digit losses to FBS opponents, Napier's seat has never been hotter.
"We were never promised, or never under assumption that we would just go undefeated, that we just couldn’t be stopped. We just take it like every other obstacle or any other thing that happens in life as far as you not getting the result you want, you go back to the board, you see what you did wrong and you fix it," said edge rusher Justus Boone. "There’s nothing necessarily to pinpoint on it, but next play, not game mentality. There’s no need to sit and mope about it, it’s already over, watch it, see what it is, and get better at it.”
Now, the Gators will hit the road for an away matchup against Mississippi State, a team with similar struggles under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs' offense ranks 82nd nationally in total offense (375.7 yards per game) and 59th in scoring offense (32 points per game).
Not to mention, Mississippi State boasts a dual-threat quarterback in Blake Shapen, an experienced transfer from Baylor. Against Miami's Cam Ward and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, two dual-threat quarterbacks, Florida's struggled mightily to keep contain while also remaining sound in coverage down field.
"Definitely the mindset of my position group and my defense, we are definitely frustrated, because I mean we every day we go out there and we are planning to disrupt the quarterback, get to the quarterback," Boone said. "Definitely not the success that we want but only another opportunity today to get better at it.”
The combination of Shapen and the Bulldogs' fast-paced offense could create challenges for the Gators, especially considering its road struggles during Napier's tenure. The Gators are 2-9 away from home under Napier's leadership but are considered 6.5-point favorites on Saturday.
"Just the tempo in general, they’re an offense that kind of already knows their scheme, knows exactly how they want things to play out," Boone said. "So, they’re just going to be on schedule, or try their best to be on schedule, so it’s best for us to be on schedule, get our cleats in the ground and be ready to play.”
The Gators will look to even up its record on the road against Mississippi State beginning at noon EST with television coverage on ESPN.