Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby Explains Challenges of Florida's Two-QB System
On Monday, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier reaffirmed his plans to play both veteran Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway at quarterback against Mississippi State on Saturday. After rotating both on every possession last week, Napier is leaving this week's rotation open-ended.
"I think the approach we've taken kind of gets DJ involved early and then we kind of leave it open-ended after that. That's the commitment there," Napier said on Monday. "So both halves are that way. That's ultimately what we decided to do."
During his his session of Wednesday's SEC coaches' teleconference, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby explained the challenges both quarterbacks pose against his team.
"I think both these guys are really talented," Lebby said. "Both guys obviously have the ability to make every single throw. Obviously, they're completely different, from the standpoint of one just now getting into college, and one has played a ton of ball. DJ does some different things with his feet. That opens up a different part of the game."
Heading into the season, Florida's situation at quarterback was shrouded in mystery in regards to Lagway's role in the offense. He only saw his first snaps after Mertz went down with a concussion in the second quarter against Miami.
He did earn the start against Samford, throwing for a UF freshman-record 456 yards, but with Mertz returning, Napier handed the starting spot back to the veteran with the understanding that Lagway would see the field more.
On Saturday, each quarterback led five drives with Mertz throwing for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Lagway throwing for 54 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Mertz led two scoring drives, while Lagway led one.
Lebby explained having early extensive tape on Lagway as well as an understanding of how Florida's previously rotated the two is a benefit for his defense, especially considering that unit's recent struggles.
"I think it definitely helps just having a little bit of understanding and some tape on the guys. I don't think there's any doubt about that," he said. "Again, there's, there's two guys that are incredibly capable, have the ability to make every single throw. You got one that's got this incredible amount of experience. And there's quite a bunch of football games you got DJ who's really young, but incredibly, can do a lot of things as well."
In three games, Mississippi State's defense ranks next-to-last in the SEC in yards allowed per game (388) and third-to-last in points allowed per game (26.0). Last week, the Bulldogs dropped a stunner to Toledo at home by a score of 41-17.
Due to those recent defensive struggles, Saturday's matchup provides a prime opportunity for Florida to figure out its quarterback situation before it's too late. The Gators face six ranked opponents in it's last eight games after Saturday's matchup.
"Ultimately my expectation is they both prepare well, they both practice well, and they both play lights out when given a chance," Napier said.
Florida kicks off its road-opener against Mississippi State at noon EST with television coverage on ESPN.