Gators Not Overlooking FCS Opponent as Season Approaches
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The No. 15 Florida Gators host the Long Island University Sharks at the Swamp on Saturday. Granted, on paper, this game should not be close as LIU enters their seventh year as a Division 1 program, albeit at the FCS level.
Florida is looking to build upon the momentum that not only saved Billy Napier's job but also their season, and while it seems inevitable that they put this game out of reach, the team is not getting too ahead of themselves.
Don't Get Lazy
On talent alone, the Gators boatrace the Sharks, and the game should stop being competitive by halftime. However, the Gators need to run their offense and defense the same way they would against LSU or Ole Miss. This should keep them sharp.
Let DJ Lagway run the offense with no alterations or concessions to an outmatched opponent. Going forward, every team will not be LIU, and the better they can keep in shape, the better. At Monday's media availability, senior edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. echoed similar thoughts.
“I feel like that is important. I look at every game the same; my routine does not change no matter who is out there," he said. "That is how I go about it.”
Celebrate, but Remember Your Opponents
Florida looks to break the scoreboard against the Sharks. Everyone comprehends that, but remember what this game means. For the Sharks, it is a lucrative payday that helps keep the team in the black and probably can fund the majority of their football budget for the season.
Meanwhile, the Gators get a home game, with a large crowd that paid good money. Give them a show, then insert the subs. No one needs to see starters deep into the third quarter. Stat pad for a half and go sit down. This is a glorified scrimmage.
Let the Reserves Eat?
Napier addressed this during Monday's media availability.
“I don’t necessarily see it that way," he said when asked if Saturday's game was a good opportunity to get guys playing time. "I think right now, I think really for the way I would say it to the team, is that, you know, this is our first time as a group executing our process from Sunday to Saturday, and new group of players, and obviously some new staff members. So I think we're living in the moment here one day at a time.
"I think today's a Monday for us so we're consumed with being as efficient as possible. The more detail, the better. And I would expect us to get better every week regardless of who we play, you know. So I think, independent of who we play or where we play, I think we have agreed that it's all about what we do, and we got to control the things that we can control.”
You can take this quote in a few ways. Napier, despite the Gators being an overwhelming favorite, will not take LIU for granted. He wants his starters to execute, but not at the cost of their physical well-being. Football is a game of attrition, and every snap could alter a season. With that in mind, look for Florida to shuffle players in and out late.
Overview
Florida is the overwhelming favorite, make no mistake. However, LIU isn't going to lay down. The Gators will not, either. Yet, somewhere, a happy medium resides.
Kickoff on Saturday is at 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.