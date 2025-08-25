Napier Confirms Lagway's Status for LIU Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite multiple injuries that limited him throughout the offseason, DJ Lagway is set to play for the Florida Gators.
Head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed the sophomore, who enters his first season as the unquestioned starter, would start on Saturday's season-opener against Long Island. Lagway, who started seven games last season in place of an injured Graham Mertz, had been limited by a calf injury throughout fall camp after dealing with lingering shoulder, hamstring and hernia issues throughout the offseason.
“Yeah, I think he gets better every day," Napier said. "I think he's having a lot of fun playing football and competing. You know, he's smiling a lot more often now. So I think he truly enjoys practice and preparing, just the opportunity to get better, you know, I think the kid is consumed with improvement, and he knows the value of practice, so him getting to do that, I think he’s happy.”
Lagway, who suffered his calf injury just before fall camp commenced on July 30, recently returned to 11-on-11 reps for the first time this offseason after only participating in 7-on-7 and position drills throughout fall camp, what Napier called work in a "controlled environment."
He has been a "100% participant" for the last "several days," Napier said.
"DJ, he's a football junkie. So, I mean, he's consumed with improvement. He's already started his process of getting ready to play this week," Napier said. "It's really, you're playing the game everyday if you're doing it the right way."
Last season, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while appearing in 12 of Florida's 13 games. In seven games as the starter, the former five-star went 6-1 with the one loss being the only game he did not finish, a loss to Georgia.
He would come in as a backup/situational quarterback in four games while missing one, the loss to Texas, due to a hamstring injury.
While being hampered by injury issues, Lagway focused on the mental side of his game, emphasizing reading the defense and decision-making while growing as a leader. He is also embracing the pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in the SEC while leading a program that's looking to make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
"I always say that pressure is a privilege. Once you have privilege, that means people are counting on you to do big things," he said at SEC Media Day in June. "I'm always excited when people say pressure. That's why I just love the game day atmosphere because it feels like all eyes are on you and you've got to put on a show. That's what I'm excited for."
No. 15 Florida's season-opener on Saturday against Long Island kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.