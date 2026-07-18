How Gators OC Buster Faulkner's Historical Data Provides Optimism Around Uncertain QB Battle

The Florida Gators head into the program’s first fall camp under head coach Jon Sumrall with uncertainty around the starting quarterback position but also with the talent and situation for optimism going into the 2026 season.

While Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and returning redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. remain in a tight battle for the starting spot under center for the Gators, the plethora of talent built around the unit, along with an exciting infrastructure being implemented by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, should bring excitement for Florida’s potential on offense.

Florida quarterbacks Aaron Philo (12) and Tramell Jones Jr. (9) have been battling to be the team's starter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Specifically, Faulkner brings stability to the rather uncertain quarterback group, with the historical data from the assistant’s past offenses adding reasons for excitement to his side of the ball, no matter who will be taking the snaps.

QB Averages Under Faulkner

Spanning over the last 15 years, Faulkner has spent 12 as an offensive coordinator between stops at Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Georgia Tech. In such time, the creative OC has had multiple unique schemes, shifting towards personnel and showcasing an impressive versatility as a play-caller.

Despite differing styles, the results have been consistently positive, most recently during a three-year stint with the Yellow Jackets, in which Faulkner’s attack ranked first in the conference in rushing, second in total offense and fifth in scoring offense.

Regarding the quarterback position, Faulkner’s offense has been kind to the many passers who have controlled the system. In his 12 most recent seasons as OC, Faulkner has had four seasons with 3,400-yard-plus passers, multiple years of 30-touchdown-plus passes and an average 64.6 completion percentage amongst starters.

Faulkner QB averages in 12 OC Years:

Att. YDs TD INT Comp. % YPG QB1 370 2,900 21 10 64.6 239

The Best

Faulkner’s offense has aided multiple conference most valuable player awards at the quarterback position, as well as many other honors and strong statistical seasons.

The best has not always looked the same in the coordinator’s scheme, including a 2025 in which ACC player of the year Haynes King passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for another 953 yards and 15 scores.

Brent Stockstill’s 2015 season at Middle Tennessee was arguably the most impressive statistically, passing for over 4,000 yards and averaging 308 yards per game. His 30 touchdowns were the second most behind Justice Hansen’s 34 in 2017 with Arkansas State.

Faulkner’s offense was at its best through the air with Hansen at the helm, with the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year passing for 83 total touchdowns and over 10,000 yards in three seasons under the coordinator.

The Best of the Best: Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee, 2015.

2015 Att. YDs TD INT Comp. % YPG Stockstill 490 4,005 30 9 66.7 308

The Worst

While quarterbacks have found much success under Faulkner, it has not always been perfect under center for the coach.

Most prominently during his stint at Middle Tennessee from 2011-2015, Faulkner’s passing attack was somewhat underwhelming at times, with the Blue Raiders’ offense mostly finding success on the ground until Stockstill’s huge year in 2015. With King under center at Georgia Tech, Faulkner adapted to a more run-heavy scheme as well, though the quarterback still excelled, including a 68 completion percentage in those three years.

Also notable was the high number of turnovers consistently under Faulkner. Starting quarterbacks average double-digit interceptions in his offense, with six of his last 12 passers throwing over 10 and multiple throwing 15 or more.

The Worst (Over 200 Attempts): Logan Kilgore, Middle Tennessee, 2011.

2011 Att. YDs TD INT Comp. % YPG Kilgore 365 2,231 18 12 58.5 202

The Past

Despite the down years, quarterbacks have been far better under Faulkner historically than under Florida’s last regime, and specifically play caller and head coach Billy Napier.

Over the previous four seasons under Napier, only one starting quarterback had a better statistical season than the average numbers under Faulkner — Graham Mertz in 2023 — while the position has been overwhelmingly underwhelming recently for Florida.

Gators QB Average the Past Four Seasons:

2022-25 Att. YDs TD INT Comp. % YPG QB1 303 2,408 16 10 62.5 206

While injuries and a finish under an interim head coach may have played a part in the numbers, Napier offenses have not been much better over his eight years between Florida and Louisiana as a head coach.

Billy Napier QB Average Between Eight Years As HC:

2018-25 Att. YDs TD INT Comp. % YPG QB1 321 2,518 19 8 62.2 202.5

The Takeaways

Though the Gators' quarterback spot is a notable question mark heading into 2026, the data should add optimism for whoever wins the job for Florida. Faulkner has shown a clear ability to adapt and make life easier on his signal callers, while his starters’ averages are far higher than what Florida’s last regime managed.

The Gators have clearly felt confident over the summer that there will be a starter capable of winning games between Jones Jr. and Philo, with the historical data backing the idea that either quarterback could find success with a clear structure to help.

While both have shown flashes in limited snaps and seem to have an early grasp on managing the scheme, the numbers arguably favor the transfer Philo, who has looked more in control of the offense throughout spring camp and in the spring game, and who has more experience in Faulkner's offense. This makes him the somewhat safer option in a scheme that has consistently raised passers' ceilings and floors.

Philo threw for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 57.8 percent of his passes in 102 attempts across two seasons with the Yellow Jackets (five games with a pass thrown).

The gunslinger’s expanded pace over the average number of attempts for a Faulkner starter comes out to 3,402 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions from a rather small sample size in his career under the coordinator. However, the large average number of interceptions thrown

by starters under Faulkner shows a willingness for the him to accept one of Philo’s biggest concerns, turnovers,

He voiced as much this spring after Philo's two-interception performance in the spring game.

“Every quarterback, I tell him, ‘Hey, you're gonna throw picks, but we're gonna keep throwing it,’” Faulkner said. “... One thing about him is he'll shrug them off, I can assure you… He came back and made some elite throws, which he always does. I was impressed with the way he handled that.”

In the end, the numbers most certainly represent an offense that is welcoming for Philo or Jones Jr., no matter who wins the job. Only time will tell, though, which one will be running it.

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