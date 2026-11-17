GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Aaron Philo may have given the Florida Gators a solution at quarterback for the final two games of the 2026 regular season, but that does not necessarily mean that he will be the answer for 2027.

As the season winds down, head coach Jon Sumrall is identifying places on his roster that will need addressing when the NCAA Transfer Portal opens. An up-and-down season as Florida has flip-flopped between Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. has brought up the question on if the Gators will, for the second straight season, address the position in the portal.

Sumrall said he wants to use these next two weeks to answer that question, which would determine Florida's overall portal plans this offseason.

"I'd like to, as we go to the back stretch of this, be able to work through and identify, okay, is our 2027 starter on this football team?" Sumrall said on Monday. "I'd love for it to be, because then we could put the resourcing into pieces around him. We need a lot of pieces to get to become a championship team."

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo sparked the Gators to a win over Kentucky with his legs. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Philo, having been benched two weeks ago against Georgia, turned a positive corner on Saturday with a turnover-less performance in which he ran for 102 yards, earning him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. That being said, he has far from proven that he can be Florida's long-term solution at the position.

Neither has Jones Jr., a fan-favorite who looked like a solution after helping lead Florida to a road upset over Texas and having a decent performance in the loss to Georgia. His two-interception effort against Oklahoma, however, led to Florida to turn back to Philo. Four-star freshman Will Griffin could be an answer, though.

Sumrall explained that Griffin, initially the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, got second-team reps in practice on Monday, but there is hesitation to play him right away.

"I think the worst thing you can do sometimes with a young quarterback like Will is like throw him out there and go, how's that go?" Sumrall said. "You can absolutely ruin a young quarterback by putting him out there before they're ready. But I do want Will to be put in some practice situations that make it like he's getting game ready for, to play Saturday, which, ideally he does not, but I just want him to go through those processes."

Paying for a top-tier portal quarterback is another idea, but that comes with its own caveat.

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Will Griffin (11), Tramell Jones Jr. (9) or Aaron Philo (12) emerging could allow Florida to not have to pay for a top-tier quarterback in the transfer portal. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

To build Sumrall's ideal championship-caliber roster, the Gators will also have to address immediate needs on the offensive line, in the secondary and possibly on the interior defensive line depending on if there are any outgoing transfers. Offensive line, in particular, will require the highest pay, with both tackle spots being immediate needs for the Gators.

Having to also pay for a top-tier quarterback could limit its options for building its offensive line. The hope is Philo will eliminate that decision.

"Every decision you have to make, you have to figure out how do we piece it together to make it work financially and talent wise and so that's the whole quarterback conversation,” Sumrall said.

Sumrall also said Florida's roster cost is around $20 million less than some of the top-spenders in the SEC. That being said, spending does not always equal winning. LSU and Texas A&M, in particular, prove that high spending does not always equal wins, but that's not an excuse to not spend.

"A couple of them have rosters that are way more expensive than ours," Sumrall said. "There's teams that got way worse records than ours that have rosters way more expensive than ours. And so, this league, you can spend $50 million on a roster, it's been proven, and not be in the playoffs right now."

Overall, Sumrall wants to add 10-to-12 difference-makers rather than adding 30 just to fill out the roster. Resourcing will be the key in adding those difference-makers while retaining key pieces of the current roster. Sumrall also hopes a successful end to the season will help.

"Now, do we have the resourcing to do that? We'll find out," he said. "But I do think some of the tangible on-field results that have happened positively show, hey, things are maybe going in the right direction to some regard."

For now, those conversations with players regarding their future with the program, both on the retention side and separation side, and costs will not be held until after the FSU game on Nov. 27, Sumrall said. Until then, it will be game planning for those roster changes while looking to improve its pool of funds.

"I'll say this," Sumrall said, "we get $50 million here? Watch out."

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