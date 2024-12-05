Gators OL Christian Williams Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Gainesville, Fla. – Florida Gators offensive lineman Christian Williams on Thursday announced via X that he intends on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Dec. 9. Williams has appeared in six games across three seasons in Gainesville and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“To Coach Napier, Coach Stapleton, Coach Sale and everyone in the organization who gave me the incredible opportunity to attend such a prestigious university, thank you,” Williams said. “I am forever grateful for the brothers and family I’ve gained during my time here and the memories we’ve created will stay with me forever. Thank you, Gator Nation, for your support and for showing me a side of football I had never experienced before”
“With that said, after much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”
Williams, a native of Missouri City (Texas), was a three-star recruit in the 2022 high school recruiting class. He opted for Florida over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, the only other school to have reportedly offered him.
He was one of the first recruits to commit to Florida after Billy Napier was hired as the head coach.
He becomes the ninth Gator and second offensive lineman to have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, joining edge rushers Quincy Ivory, Bryce Capers and Justus Boone, safety Ahman Covington, receiver Andy Jean, offensive lineman Mike Williams, defensive back Ja’Keem Jackson and defensive lineman Kelby Collins.
The Gators did bring in two offensive tackles through the high school ranks in their 2025 class. They signed four-star Tavaris Dice and three-star Jahari Medlock on Wednesday during the Early Signing Period.
Despite the attrition, the Gators are believed to be active once the transfer portal opens this offseason.