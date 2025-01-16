Gators RB Coach Juluke Agrees to Contract Extension
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who joined the program ahead of the 2022 season, has agreed to a contract extension.
Juluke is now inked with the Gators until after the 2026 season after signing a two-year extension. His current contract was set to expire at the end of this January.
On3's Keith Niebuhr first reported Juluke's extension.
Prior to the team's 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl, UF head coach Billy Napier praised Juluke for his ability to build a strong culture for his position group while getting consistent production on the field.
"What I would say about Jabbar is he has a unique ability to get the most out of people," he said on Dec. 17. "You know, I think he has not only produced on the field, but has consistently produced a really good culture in that room, the way those guys respect each other, the selflessness. We've always rotated players. We've never had an issue there, and I think off the field, there's such a high expectation. Never have to worry about the backs, and then he does a good job building relationships with the other players as well."
In Juluke's three full seasons coaching the Gators' running backs have accounted for at least 1,700 yards rushing in each season, including a tenure-high 1,978 yards in 2024. In 2022 and 2023, Juluke was instrumental in the breakouts of Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, who rushed for 800 yards and 700 yards individually in back-to-back seasons.
After Etienne's transfer to Georgia and multiple injuries for Johnson Jr. in 2024, the Gators saw the emergences of true freshman Jadan Baugh, who led the team with 673 yards to go with seven touchdowns, and former JUCO back Ja'Kobi Jackson.
Near the end of the regular season, Juluke was named a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top collegiate assistant coach each season.
Additionally, Juluke has been one of Florida's most consistent recruiters with at least one blue-chip running back signee in each recruiting class. In the most-recent class, Juluke helped the Gators sign two four-stars in Byron Louis and Waltez Clark to go with three-star Chad Gasper.
Juluke is the first of Florida's five assistant coaches whose contracts expire in January to sign an extension with the Gators. As it stands, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, offensive line coach Rob Sale, strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales are all set to have their contracts expire at the end of January.
Additionally, Florida has another on-field coaching position to fill after defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong departed for the same position at Houston.