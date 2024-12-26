A Look at the Gators' Coaching Contracts
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the season over, high school recruiting mostly over and the transfer portal in full force, the next phase of the offseason for the Florida Gators will be changes to its coaching staff.
Florida already saw one change before its 33-8 bowl win over Tulane with defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong departing for the same position at Houston. After Armstrong's move, head coach Billy Napier gave a non-specific timeline for replacing him.
"I think all that is to be determined," Napier said. "I think we're going to try to get the bowl game out of the way, and then take a deep breath and kind of see where we're at. But we're excited for Austin, and we're thankful for all the hard work he did here."
After Armstrong's departure, Florida will have at least one assistant coaching position to fill for 2025. It's unclear how Napier will use that position, although Florida hiring a potential offensive coordinator to handle play-calling duties has been a hot topic this offseason.
Ahead of any impending changes, either by changes to contracts or changes to its actual staff, Gators Illustrated has compiled a full list of all of Florida's assistant coaching contracts broken up by which ones expire in January of 2025 and which ones expire in January 2026.
Coaches are organized by the dates the current contract went into effect. Gators Illustrated previously highlighted the current staff's contract extensions and hirings in March of 2024.
Contracts Expiring Jan. 31, 2025
Mike Peterson (Edge, Alumni Liaison)
- Effective date: Feb. 1, 2023
- Salary: $550,000
Rob Sale (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line)
- Effective date: Feb. 1, 2023
- Salary: $1 million
Jabbar Juluke (Associate Head Coach - Offense, Running Backs)
- Effective date: Feb. 1, 2023
- Salary: $450,000
Tyler Miles (Director of Football Strength & Conditioning)
- Effective date: Feb. 17, 2024
- Salary: $400,000
Billy Gonzales (Wide Receivers)
- Effective date: March 17, 2023
- Salary: $500,000
Contracts Expiring Jan. 31, 2026
Will Harris (Secondary)
- Effective date: Dec. 11, 2023
- Salary: $625,000
Gerald Chatman (Defensive Line)
- Effective date: Dec. 27, 2023
- Salary: $600,000 ($575,000 in 2024)
Ron Roberts (Executive Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers)
- Effective date: Jan. 11, 2024
- Salary: $950,000 ($750,000 in 2024)
Russ Callaway (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends)
- Effective date: March 2, 2024
- Salary: $550,000
Jonathan Decoster (Assistant Offensive Line)
- Effective date: March 6, 2024
- Salary: $350,000