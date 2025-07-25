Report: Gators' Record-Breaking Center Works Out for Football Team
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already in the Guiness Book of World Records as the world's tallest teenager and a national champion as a member of the Florida Gators men's basketball team, redshirt freshman center Olivier Rioux reportedly looked into adding another task to his plate: blocking field goals.
According to the Associated Press' Mark Long, Rioux, who stands at a whopping 7 feet 9 inches, worked out for UF's football team this summer with a focus on special teams, where Florida's coaches hoped his impressive length and wingspan can help block field goals and extra points.
“I like the idea,” men's basketball head coach Todd Golden said Thursday. “I give them credit for trying it.”
However, it doesn't appear as if Rioux will suit up for Florida's football team anytime soon. He was unable to block any kicks despite his tremendous height due to an 11-inch vertical, Long reported.
“They were a little disappointed,” Golden said.
With his football career likely over, Rioux can turn his focus back to basketball, where Florida views him as a multi-year developmental player. After joining the team last season as a walk-on, Rioux did not appear in any games during Florida's run to a national championship.
Heading into last season, Rioux detailed his focus as a developmental player.
"To be able to play but also to be able to improve every day," he said." Just got to improve every day. That's mostly what it's about. One percent better, even if it's not basketball."
Entering the 2025-26 season, Rioux's role is expected to expand slightly and could see garbage time minutes depending on the score and situation. During Florida's NCAA Tournament run, Golden explained the challenges with getting Rioux on the floor but praised the center for his work ethic.
"Olivier is obviously incredibly unique," Golden said. "I think he is -- he has a chance to become a very good player. As fast as we play is difficult for him, just changing directions. That's probably the biggest challenge, but there's plenty of times in practice where he makes really, really good plays...
"To his credit, he's a diligent worker, very quiet but consistent. I'm excited for him. He obviously doesn't play for us this year. I think it's a challenge next year. But if he sticks with it down the road, I think he can become an impactful player at some point."