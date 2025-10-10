Gators Provide Update on DL Joseph Mbatchou and WR Aidan Mizell
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators received a positive update on defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou and receiver Aidan Mizell ahead of Saturday's game at No. 5 Texas A&M.
The two, who were both listed as questionable on Wednesday's initial injury report, were not included on Thursday's report, making them available to play this week.
Mizell, who has missed two games this season due to injury, has been one of quarterback DJ Lagway's favorite targets when healthy. The redshirt sophomore is the only receiver outside of Vernell Brown III to have multiple catches in every game he has played in.
"He's a heck of a ball player. Any time you can get the ball to him in space, I'm happy," Lagway said leading up to the win over Texas. "Anytime we can have him on the field, we're a better team."
Mizell has nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in only three games this season.
Mbatchou previously missed last week's game against Texas after playing a season-high 27 snaps against Miami two weeks prior. The freshman has been providing depth at both nose behind starter Jamari Lyons and at the three-technique tackle behind Michai Boireau.
"He's a very impressive young man," Napier detailed during fall camp. "I think he has great perspective, his parents are salt of the earth people and very strict background, had high expectations for him as a person, as an athlete, and I think he's a reflection of how he was raised. But he’s definitely got a bright future, and our goal is to help him get better everyday, and maybe there's an opportunity for him to contribute at some point."
Outside of Mbatchou and Mizell, Florida had no other changes from Wednesday's injury report.
Six players - running back Duke Clark, running back Treyaun Webb, edge rusher LJ McCray, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, defensive back Aaron Gates, defensive back Dijon Johnson - are listed as "out," while five players - running back Ja'Kobi Jackson, receiver Muizz Tounkara, tight end Tony Livingston, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, offensive lineman Devon Manuel - are still questionable.
Florida will have two more reports this week, with one coming on Friday at roughly 8:10 p.m. ET and another on Saturday at roughly 5 p.m. ET, two hours before kickoff.