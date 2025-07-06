Gators In-State Five-Star Recruiting Target Commits To FSU
Chauncey Kennon, one of the best cornerbacks and talents in the state of Florida, committed to instate rival FSU Sunday, choosing the Seminoles over Georgia, Miami and the Florida Gators.
The composite top 70 talent in the 2026 class is ranked as the fourth-best player in the state by 247Sports and the second-best cornerback in the country. He visited the Gators on multiple occasions, most recently in Gainesville unofficially on June 3.
“It’s hard to beat an in-state school. I want to stay home at the end of the day.” The Sarasota (Fla.) prospect said after his official visit with the Gators May 16. "It’s up to the in-state schools to do their job and keep me (from leaving), if that makes sense.”
Though FSU seemed to be the leader for much of his recruitment, Kennon built a strong relationship with Gators' new defensive backs coach Deron Wilson after being on campus multiple times.
“I got a close relationship with coach Napier, too, but mainly with coach Wilson. That’s my guy. I mess with him heavily,” Kennon said.
Regardless, he now heads to Florida State where he will likely be difficult to flip.
“Mainly, I’m going to be committed and just shut down my recruitment,” he said in May.
While the Gators miss out on the impressive talent, Florida has quietly built a strong defensive back class in 2026 so far. On top of 247sports’ second-best cornerback in the state, CJ Bronough, the Gators have secured commitments from two other top 300 defensive backs, Kaiden Hall and CJ Hester.
With Florida already holding a strong class at the position, the loss is not a big one, yet missing out on a top prospect to a rival will always sting.