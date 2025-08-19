Gators to Return Throwback Alternate Uniforms
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators host Mississippi State for homecoming on Oct. 10, the team will be donning a new look.
Well, kind of.
The program on Monday announced it was returning its 60s-era throwback uniforms with an orange helmet and white interlocking UF logo, the same throwback jerseys and pants worn during the Dan Mullen era from 2019-21.
The throwback uniform, which features white block numbers, a white/orange/white shoulder stripe and no UF logos, was last worn in 2021 against Vanderbilt. That uniform also featured the same orange helmet with an interlocking UF and grey facemasks after the team previously donned a white helmet (2019) and blue helmet (2020) in previous occurrences.
After the team announced the return of the uniforms, Napier on Monday gave his thoughts during his weekly press conference.
"Look, uniforms are nice. Uniforms are good. Looking good is nice. Playing better is nicer," Napier said Monday. "So I hope they're worried about how they play, not what they're wearing.”
This set marks the second alternate uniform combination the Gators will wear under head coach Billy Napier, who emphasized a return to traditional uniforms after he was hired in late 2021. The team previously wore all-black uniforms against Arkansas in 2023 to honor military members but have yet to wear those since.
The alternate jersey, meanwhile, is only the fourth different jersey the Gators will have worn in Napier's tenure after the traditional blue homes, white aways and black military alternates.
The team has also not worn the blue or white alternate helmets or the alternate orange jerseys since Napier arrived.
The Gators kickoff the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island at 7 p.m. ET.