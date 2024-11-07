Gators' Wednesday Injury Report vs. Texas
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (4-4) are just days away from a road matchup against Texas (7-1), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole."
Both Florida’s and Texas' individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s noon EST kickoff. The Gators’ season-ending injuries are listed in parenthesis.
Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report
Players listed as "Out":
- QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (Season-ending hip injury)
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
- DB Devin Moore
- DB Asa Turner
Players listed as "Questionable":
- QB DJ Lagway
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- WR Elijhah Badger
- OL Damieon George Jr.
- DL Cam Jackson
- DB Dijon Johnson
Texas Longhorns' Wednesday Availability Report
- RB CJ Baxter: OUT
- RB Christian Clark: OUT
- RB Velton Gardner: OUT
- WR Isaiah Bond: Probable
- DL Vernon Broughton: OUT (First half)
- EDGE Colton Vasek: Questionable
- DB Andrew Makuba: Questionable
- DB Derek Williams Jr: OUT