Gators WR Dallas Wilson Injured vs. Georgia
After leaving for the locker room in the final minutes of the first half, Florida Gators’ talented freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson returned with the team without a helmet to start the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs, likely signaling he will miss the rest of the contest.
Wilson, a true freshman who has quickly become one of the Gators best playmakers, had just one catch in the game prior to departing, a seven-yard reception that ended with a targeting foul that would remove Georgia's KJ Bolden from the game.
After the play, Wilson would leave the game and head into the locker room with the medical staff. He was later seen on the sideline in the third quarter with a boot on his right foot. He previously had an injury on his left foot in fall camp, which forced him to miss the first four games of the season.
Florida is already without multiple top receivers, with other true freshman phenom Vernell Brown III and sophomore Aidan Mizell both being out with prior injuries. Now likely down Wilson as well, the Gators will continue to lean heavily on Eugene Wilson III, who has already eclipsed a season-high with 87 yards and finished the half with over 86 percent of Florida’s passing yards on the game.
A 40-yard touchdown by Wilson III from DJ Lagway tied the game, 7-7, in the first quarter.
Other Florida wideouts likely to see action include J. Michael Sturdivant, TJ Abrams, Tank Hawkins as well as possible appearances from true freshmen Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara.
At the time, no injury update has been provided for Wilson. Georgia leads 17-10 with 10:46 left in the third quarter after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Gunner Stockton to Noah Thomas.