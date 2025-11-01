Why Florida Gators WR Eugene Wilson III Could Have a Big Game Against Georgia
Coming into the season, Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III seemed poised for a big season after missing most of last season due to injury.
2025 has been anything but that.
The redshirt sophomore has just 18 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns through the Gators' first seven games. However, his impact has been felt in other ways not seen in a stat book, an example being his zero-catch game against Texas.
"He played physical, he was tough, he blocked his ass off. I mean, I was really impressed with the guy. The ball didn't go his way during the game, but man, he played really well," now-former head coach Billy Napier said.
That being said, the Georgia game could be Wilson III's breakout game.
The Gators will be down a pair of contributors at receiver in Aidan Mizell and starter Vernell Brown III, leaving voids both from a depth perspective on the outside and in the slot, where Brown III has started six games.
"Anything like he's practiced the past two weeks, I think he'll have an opportunity," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said on Wednesday. "I think he's going to have a really good game, in my opinion. "
Wilson III's ascension on the depth chart comes as Florida makes changes to its offense in the wake of Napier's firing. Quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara will be the team's new play-caller with Gonzales previously saying he wanted to spread the offense out more.
That plan, combined with Mizell and Brown III being out, could lead to more opportunities with the ball for Wilson III.
"We want to try to get our playmakers the ball," Gonzales said. "Try to get them the opportunities, so they can make the plays - whether it's catching a bubble, whether it's catching a hitch, whether it's catching a 30- to 40-yard pass. We definitely want to be able to try to get him the ball. He's had a good week of practice, and you earn the right to touch the ball throughout the week as well."
While touches are not guaranteed, Wilson III has remained locked in to the task at hand, hoping to help the offense make a complete turnaround in the back-half of the season. Arguably his best trait is he does not get down about the lack of catches.
"Playing receiver, that’s just the name of the game. You can’t throw yourself the ball, you can’t call the play to get you the ball, get you lined up anywhere. So, we all signed up knowing that, so we can’t get too emotionally caught up in the results on Saturdays," receiver J. Michael Sturdivant said. "We have to be completely bought into the process as receivers, and Tre has done a great job of that.
"He’s a very detailed guy, very process-oriented guy, focuses on his process each and every day and that’s something I admire about Tre a lot. You wouldn’t be able to tell that he was having a down year if you came to watch the practice, because he’s a workhorse."
Yet, there is still that desire to make an impact with the football in his hands, especially considering his injuries last season that stopped him from building upon his 61-catch, 538-yard and six-touchdown freshman season in 2023.
"Obviously, he wants the ball, and I want him to want the ball. I want him tugging on my shirt and saying, 'Listen, I can beat the guy over me. Give you the ball in this play.' I want that," Gonzales said. "I want guys that have a little bit of cockiness, but confident cockiness. But he's had a really, really good week of practice, last two weeks has been really good for him. I think his confidence has really risen. So, I'm excited. I can't wait to see him."