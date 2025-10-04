Gators WR Dallas Wilson Scores First Career Touchdown
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It didn't take long for receiver Dallas Wilson to make an impact for the Florida Gators.
The former five-star, playing in his first game after missing Florida's first four games with an injury, scored his first-career touchdown on a 13-yard pass from DJ Lagway to put the Gators up, 17-7, over No. 9 Texas.
Starting in Saturday's game, Wilson became the first true freshman in program history to score a touchdown in his first career start that also happened to be his debut. He is the 18th true freshman receiver in program history to start a game.
Wilson's impact started immediately with a nine-yard pass on the game's first play. He did fumble on the play but immediately recovered, and the Gators went on to score a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
Wilson currently has a game-high four catches for 50 yards, including an 18-yarder on the sideline to set up the score.
His appearance in Saturday's game comes right when Florida needed a big spark offensively. Coming into Saturday's game, the Gators were averaging 11 points per game against FBS opponents, while Lagway had only two touchdown passes in the last three games.
"Just having him out there is going to be just amazing for us," Lagway said on Monday about Wilson. "His ability to go deep, his ability to make plays underneath, being able to make miraculous plays with the ball in his hand. It is going to be great to have him back.”
Florida leads No. 9 Texas, 19-7, late in the second quarter after a blocked punt by Taylor Spierto that resulted in a safety.