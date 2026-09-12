Gators WR Eric Singleton Jr. Ruled Out Against Campbell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has officially been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Campbell, with the senior transfer seen in street clothes with a boot on his left foot during warmups.

Singleton Jr. went down with an ankle injury while lead blocking for Vernell Brown III last week on the latter's touchdown on the Gators' first offensive drive against FAU. Sumrall listed Singleton Jr. as "highly questionable" on Monday before multiple reports on Tuesday had him downgraded to "doubtful."

"There's probably not anybody as sick as I was in the stadium when he went down, just saw the way it happened," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said on Tuesday. "All the hard work the kid put in. He's had a great camp, unbelievable spring. And I know he was really, really looking forward to getting back out here and playing. So, hate it for him, hate it for us, but it's next-man-up mentality."

Last week ended a streak of 37 consecutive games with a catch for Singleton Jr., dating back to his time with Georgia Tech before his one-year stint at Auburn, who Florida plays next week to open SEC play.

In Singleton Jr.'s place, Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton, Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays Jr. and returning third-year TJ Abrams are expected to receive the bulk of the snaps alongside starters Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, who could also play in Singleton Jr's position on certain plays. Stockton caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown last week, while Abrams recorded a single catch for 63 yards.

"I was pleased with them being ready when their number's called, and that's something we've preached at all positions," Faulkner said. "You never know what's going to happen, you just got to be ready when that time comes."

Florida Gators Injury Report vs. Campbell

Singleton Jr. is not the only injury of note ahead of Saturday's game. Defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo was also listed as "highly questionable" by Sumrall on Monday with a similar injury to Singleton Jr.'s. He was seen with a boot on his left foot.

From earlier: #Gators DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo in a boot on his left foot. Jon Sumrall listed him as “highly questionable” on Monday. pic.twitter.com/7iCkH9ZCAE — Cam Parker (@camparker25) September 12, 2026

In his place, Florida will likely heavily rely on a rotating duo of senior Kamran James and junior LJ McCray at the end position, while sophomore Jalen Wiggins and freshman JaReylan McCoy are the likely depth pieces.

Florida's full availability report, based on warm-up participation, is below. Known injuries are listed. Kickoff between the Gators and Camels is at 5:30 p.m.

RB Kelvin Jimenez (knee)

WR Davian Groce (back)

WR Eric Singleton Jr. (ankle)

TE Evan Chieca

OL Jahari Medlock

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo (ankle)

CB CJ Bronaugh

CB Eric Parks

S Kaiden Hall

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