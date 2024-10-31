Gators WR Eugene Wilson III to Miss Georgia Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Upon the release of the Florida Gators' availability report on Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that sophomore wide receiver Eugene Wilson III will not be playing this Saturday against Georgia due to a hip injury. On3's Zach Abolverdi first reported on Wilson III's status prior to the availability report's release.
Wilson III is third on the team in catches and yards, despite already missing several games due to injury. In his most recent action, he was targeted just twice against Kentucky, catching one pass for a 40-yard gain.
Saturday’s game against Georgia will be the fourth game of the season that Wilson III is inactive for. He missed the Texas A&M, Mississippi State and UCF games with a knee injury, but his upcoming absence against Georgia has been attributed to a lingering hip injury that has been diagnosed by team specialists.
Last season, Wilson III was a Freshman All-SEC selection and a FWAA Freshman All- American after leading the team in receiving touchdowns (6) and finishing second on the team in catches (61) and receiving yards (538).
Since Wilson III has been inactive for a significant portion of the season, receivers Chimere Dike and Elijah Badger have stepped up as the team's two leading receivers.
Badger, an Arizona State transfer, currently leads the team in receptions (22) and receiving yards (524) and is tied for the team-leading in touchdowns. In Florida’s last game against Kentucky, Badger showcased his explosive ability by totaling 148 receiving yards on just three catches (49.3 yards per catch).
Badger has demonstrated some early chemistry with quarterback DJ Lagway, helping the true freshman tie his career-high in completions beyond 40 yards, which is a program record.
Dike, a transfer from Wisconsin and former teammate of Graham Mertz, has also been effective throughout Wilson’s absence with 21 catches for 420 yards and is tied for the team-lead in touchdown receptions (2).
The Gators will also see the return of fourth-year receiver Marcus Burke from injury on Saturday.
Florida's matchup against Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.