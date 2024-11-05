REPORT: Gators RB Treyaun Webb to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Tibia
The injuries on the Florida Gators team continue to tack on. Sophomore running back Treyaun Webb will reportedly undergo surgery next week to repair a fractured tibia (shin bone).
Head coach Billy Napier said in his Monday press conference that further details on Webb's status were imminent.
“Then Treyaun, obviously, we'll have a little bit more specific details for you later this week,” Napier said.
Well, here they are.
Webb has been missing in action since Week Four's 45-28 win over Mississippi State. There is no timetable mentioned for his injury and has not been ruled out for the season just yet. However, at this point, there aren't many more games left to miss. The season is over in less than 30 days barring a bowl berth.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, a fractured tibia heals completely in four to six months.
This season he has rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries (4.4 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown - which he scored in Week One against Miami. In his last game, he had a season-high 41 yards on eight carries.
Webb is just one of the notable injuries that have plagued Florida as the season has gone on. Both quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and D.J. Lagway, are injured. Mertz is out with a torn ACL and Lagway has a hamstring injury.
Despite being carted off the field on Saturday, Lagway has not been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Texas.
“We're going to kind of see how that goes,” Napier said. “I think obviously the position that he plays makes that possible. Look, it's going to be pretty clear-cut once we get to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, so we'll know.”
Lead running back Montrell Johnson has missed the last two games. He was a game-time decision for Georgia but ultimately didn’t play. Wide receiver Eugene Wilson III's availability continues to be inconsistent - he’s missed four games. Defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. had season-ending shoulder surgery.
The Gators, outside of the quarterback, have the guys to overcome these injuries. Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson have stepped up at running back along with Chimere Dike at wide receiver. Defensive back Cormani McClain could finally be starting to become the talent he was expected to be coming out of high school.