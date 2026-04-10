How a Group of Former Georgia Tech Players Have Helped Aaron Philo Push for Gators' Starting QB Job

Aaron Philo and Bailey Stockton were not a package deal when both entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Philo entered first, meaning that, in his opinion, Stockton followed. Yet, when the wide receiver committed to the Florida Gators a day before the quarterback would, both had equal arguments for which roommate tailed the other.

“I mean, I committed here first,” Stockton joked. “... I just think the situation here fit both of us really well, it wasn’t like we were following each other- but we knew we were always going to play with each other for a long time. We always had that in the back of our minds.”

Stockton and Philo already have plenty of experience playing on the same team, spanning back to sixth grade when Philo dominated the pitching mound with Stockton roaming the outfield for their Oconee Elite baseball team. The duo’s connection would move to the gridiron in high school, where Philo would break the Georgia state all-time passing record with Stockton as his top target.

Around 100,000 passes between the two later, the tandem hopes to continue such a connection 350 miles away from home, with such familiarity making the transition to Gainesville easier as both work to earn important roles with the Gators.

“It's been really cool to go throughout college with him and just kind of grow together and just keep playing ball together,” Philo said of his now eighth-year teammate Stockton. “It's been awesome just seeing him grow as a person and as a football player.”

GT transfer WR Bailey Stockton with a good rep. #Gators pic.twitter.com/R92AsBRXk3 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 3, 2026

Stockton and Philo headline a group of former Georgia Tech transfers that followed offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida, with the five offensive additions making the often-difficult transition into a new program easier for each other and specifically Philo as he battles for the Gators' starting quarterback job this spring.

Joining Philo and Stockton are tight end Luke Harpring, offensive lineman Harrison Moore and receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who spent a year at Auburn in between his stints with Georgia Tech and the Gators. Philo said having all of the former Yellow Jackets has been "awesome."

“It has definitely helped a lot. If we ever need anything, we are always there for each other," Stockton said.

The group has also helped Florida’s offense transition under the new playcaller Faulkner, who brought with him a rather complex new scheme with tons of NFL terminology. Philo has taken charge of helping his new teammates learn the offense, using his advanced knowledge of the offense to help his new teammates rather than his chances of winning the positional battle.

“I've seen AP really pour into the other guys in the room and try to help them with maybe some nuances that are within the structure of the offense," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "So he's been very helpful in that regard to Tramell (Jones Jr.) and Will (Griffin) and Aidan (Warner) and all the guys in there, top to bottom, you know? And so I think it probably starts with him.”

Quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock added on Thursday: “Sometimes I lean on him too. He's done it longer than me. So, he's done a great job of helping everybody.”

Additionally, the quarterback has used his refined connections to rekindle a chemistry with Singleton Jr., who caught Philo’s fourth career completion at Georgia Tech in 2024 before taking his talents to Auburn.

Despite spending a year apart, the two have not missed a step since being reunited in Gainesville.

“We have a tighter connection because of the Georgia Tech days, so we already have a little bit of chemistry, so that helps a lot," Singleton Jr. said.

Philo agrees.

“Pretty much just picking up where we left off, man. It was awesome," he said.

Singleton Jr., despite not playing with Philo last year, sees a night-and-day difference between Philo from 2024 and Philo in 2026.

"He just matured very well, especially in this offense," he said. "He has three years in this offense under his wing, so you can just tell that some things are just like second nature to him.”

Eric Singleton Jr. sees a night-and-day difference from when he last played with Aaron Philo in 2024 to now. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Such a relationship for Singleton Jr., as well as ones with Stockton – his freshman year roommate in Atlanta – and Faulkner – his primary recruiter out of high school – helped the wideout decide to remove his name from the NFL draft and instead head to Florida for his final collegiate season.

The trust is another example of the unique comfortability in a completely new environment for the group for former Yellow Jackets that Florida’s additions helped establish.

“With me knowing a lot of people here, just the comfortability of me coming back here, not having to learn a new offense, not having to learn a new coaching staff, even having some teammates to come back to…that played a big factor,” Singleton Jr. said before specifically pointing to Faulkner, Philo and Stockton as other reasons.

The group of new Gators all seem in position to earn important roles towards such goals of a national championship at Florida, with the already established chemistry helping Philo compete for the starting signal-caller position with Stockton and Singleton Jr. primed to catch passes from whoever is under center in Week One.

With seemingly a long way to go in a tight competition, such trust and familiarity again remain for Singleton Jr., who is confident that any decision will be the right one, no matter what.

“It's a great competition going on," he said. "… Buster's gonna make the best decision."