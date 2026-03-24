Florida Gators 2026 Spring Camp Practice No. 6 Notebook

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday commenced the second half of its 2026 spring camp after a week-long break last week, with the media invited to cover a 40-minute portion of warmups and on-air individual drills before a press conference after practices.

"Practice six today looked like we had spring break last week because we did. Felt like a little bit like, sometimes you come out of a bye week and you’re trying to get the car restarted when it’s been off for a few days. It felt like that a little bit today to me," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "We will have a bye week during the season so it’s sort of dry run on what that looks like for our guys to some degree. We’ll do in more in the bye week than were allowed do with them during spring break. But some of our guys probably had a little too much fun spring break off the way some of the practice looked."

Florida Gators on SI was in attendance. Here is a participation report, some notes and clips taken during the viewing period.

Participation Report

Florida Gators on SI previously detailed the Gators' first spring injury report, which can be read here.

Full Participant or With Group

WR Dallas Wilson (foot) - upgraded to

DL Joseph Mbatchou (calf) - upgraded from rehab in indoor

DB Dijon Johnson (knee) - upgraded from non-contact participant

Orange non-contact jersey, participated in drills

DL Kamran James (shoulder)

LB Myles Graham (shoulder) - upgraded from rehab in indoor

DB Javian Toombs (shoulder)

Rehab in indoor

OL Daniel Pierre Louis (hip) *out for entirety of camp

OL Fletcher Westphal (wrist)

DL Kendall Guervil (knee) *out for entirety of camp

DL Jalen Wiggins (hip) *out for entirety of camp

DB CJ Bronaugh (hip) *out for entirety of camp

DB CJ Hester (undisclosed)

K Liam Padron (undisclosed)

Absent from practice

OL Chancellor Campbell (knee) *out for entirety of camp

Dallas Wilson Update, Mbatchou and Johnson Return to Defense

Last week, Dallas Wilson (foot) was seen at practice for the first time as he continues to recover from a recent flare-up from last year's season-ending injury. On Tuesday, he was seen without a boot for the first time but remained out of drills.

Sumrall re-emphasized that Wilson could play if it were a game week but that they want to be "smart tough, not dumb tough."

"Boot is off, returning to play. Running program will start really this week," he told Florida Gators on SI. "I just have an abundance of caution for him, and I want to see him play football games in the season we're doing. We can make sure we get him fully right. I'm not rushing. I got pretty good pulse of what kind of player he can be. Does he need to practice reps to work? Yes. Does he need to get healthy more? Yes."

Dallas Wilson out of the boot pic.twitter.com/DBb8tJUsoJ — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 24, 2026

Meanwhile, both defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou (calf) and corner Dijon Johnson (knee) returned to practice as full participants. Mbatchou was held out of practice two weeks ago, while Johnson has been non-contact for all of spring as he continues to recover from a season-ending knee injury.

Gaining 23 pounds this offseason, Mbatchou is expected to compete to be the team's starting nose tackle.

"Missed him. Big, big dude. We need him to continue to grow. We need him to really ascend quickly, but it was nice having him back and healthy, and it was not a major deal," Sumrall said. "We felt like we put him on a shelf. We could give him the right, right amount of time for recovery to be ready to go the rest of spring."

Meanwhile, Johnson is one of four key returners at corner alongside Cormani McClain, J'Vari Flowers and Ben Hanks III and has emerged as a vocal leader on defense.

"I’m still starting to get my feet wet a little bit, so I don’t want to say like, I’m like, back to where I want to be because I’m always looking for improvement, looking for how to be the best I can be on the field," he said prior to last week's break. "It’s going to be a journey, but it will be a special one."

Dijon Johnson is no longer in an orange jersey after his surgery last season. #Gators pic.twitter.com/06VDsADkfE — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026

QBs Speak

For the first time this offseason, quarterbacks Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo spoke to the media as the two compete with each other to be the team's starter. While competition is fierce, both quarterbacks and Sumrall emphasized that while one will be the starter, they are also competing with each other, not against each other.

"They’re challenging each other, but they’re doing it in a healthy, competitive way," Sumrall said. " I tell them all the time that you don’t elevate pushing someone else down. Really if someone else elevates it can help you elevate. I like how they are competing with each other and not against each other."

Philo, meanwhile, detailed his transfer from Georgia Tech to Florida despite not being guaranteed the starting position.

"I'm a firm believer in competition makes everybody better," he told Florida Gators on SI. "So when you're competing with somebody, competing with multiple people, you're gonna push yourself to be better than you would be if it was just given to you. So I'm a firm believer in competition makes everybody better."

Sumrall also detailed what he liked out of each's individual games, pointing back to Philo's familiarity with the offensive system while saying he is a good decision-maker and has "some leadership traits that are intangible," while Jones Jr. has a "natural moxie" and "quiet confidence" while also being able to make every throw.

Jones Jr., last season's backup, detailed his growth from being a true freshman, saying that he has been able to take advantage of being fully healthy this spring, while diving into his decision to return to Florida despite a coaching change.

"I've always wanted to be a Florida Gator. I dreamt of playing here. I was a fan when I was smaller," he said. "Coach Sumrall and Coach Faulkner gave me an opportunity to come and compete. That's the only thing I really wanted to do, and that's what they said. So I was going to stay - that was really a no-brainer for me."

The two quarterbacks will take the next step in the competition on Saturday for the team's first scrimmage.

"The depth chart is very fluid. There has to be depth chart for who goes out there with which group. They’re both sharing reps if you will with the same number of pitch count with each group," Sumrall said. "Both guys are doing some things that excite you and I feel like we could play winning football with either."

Other Practice Clips

Tramell Jones back in action after the spring break.



One of the talks of spring camp so far. #Gators pic.twitter.com/yR8O7TOeAJ — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026

Aaron Philo throwing to Jadan Baugh, followed by Tramell Jones throwing to Vernell Brown III. #Gators pic.twitter.com/w0aKiGKFlK — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026

Jason Zandamela and Roderick Kearney working the sled. #Gators pic.twitter.com/LazegOj8nU — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026

QBs Tramell Jones and Aaron Philo side by side. #Gators pic.twitter.com/Z8M52vtSgH — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026

Didn’t have coffee in the morning, but watching Gerald Chatman’s drills always wakes me up. #Gators pic.twitter.com/Ybq5WodC6E — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026

True Freshman WR Justin Williams with a strong rep.



1k yards rushing and receiving as a Junior at Buchholz High School. #Gators pic.twitter.com/GpkyHHSH7N — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 24, 2026