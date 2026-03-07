How Uber-Competitive Transfer Bailey Stockton is Surprising Early with Florida Gators

Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton joined the Florida Gators as a rather unknown.

Despite co-starring at Prince Avenue Christian School alongside Aaron Philo, finishing his last two high school seasons with a combined 157 catches for 2,696 yards and 45 touchdowns, Stockton would only end up a Yellow Jacket in 2023 because of a late promise from offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to try and find him a scholarship if one opens up.

He would then quietly earn himself a role in his time in Atlanta, rotating into the slot and producing in minimal snaps behind one of the university's all-time leading receivers, Malik Rutherford. After which, Faulkner again found him a spot on his roster, this time in Gainesville, joining the OC and his long-time quarterback Philo in the Orange and Blue.

While joining the program as more of a sidekick than a superhero once again, Stockton is quickly becoming less of a secret early on in his time at Florida this spring, with the uber competitive wideout flashing a surprising athleticism that has made his name one of the more consistently mentioned after the Gators winter workouts this offseason.

“Bailey Stockton, man, he's a complete competitor," coach Jon Sumrall said ahead of the spring. “In our morning workouts right now, he does not want to lose. He likes competing.”

Transfer receiver Bailey Stockton is impressing early in spring camp. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

While Gators' coaches raved about athletic standouts Vernell Brown III and Kanye Clark after dominant Gauntlet performances, where both were widely considered the most impressive competitors in the rigorous matchups amongst Florida’s roster, Stockton’s name continued to come up when talking about their most formidable opponent.

At 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, the wideout may never be picked to win a race against the best of Gator athletes on the roster, nor a fight. However, when it was time for someone to lace up his cleats and go at it with the upper echelon at Florida, Stockton was often the one to answer such a call.

“That’s one thing that kid’s got. He’s got a big heart,” Faulkner said last month. “I think if you start asking the players around here, they’ll be able to tell you about him. He’s extremely tough. He’s extremely smart and highly competitive, and you win with guys like that… you ask the guys in that locker room, and they’ll be able to tell you about Bailey.”

From winning Monday’s speed school effort spreads, to pushing the somewhat unbeatable Gauntlet warriors Brown III and Clark to their limit and to going at it with Dallas Wilson in the weight room, Stockton has brought a fire to Florida’s locker room that perfectly matches what Sumrall hopes to establish within the program. A surprise to some, the passion has been consistent far earlier than his small time in Gainesville.

“I go back to just when I was at Georgia State as the offense coordinator, he had just broke his collarbone, and he was getting ready for the state championship game with Philo, and came back a lot quicker than most people would,” new inside wide receivers coach Trent McKnight recalled. “Phenomenal person, but he's tough, he's competitive. He’s what you want to have in the locker room.”

Such competitiveness likely made the tough decision to join a rather deep and talented Gators wide receiver room easier for Stockton, who would accept the challenge of overcoming the more highly rated talent in the room in hopes to earn a strong role in one of his last years to do so at the collegiate level despite no guarantees.

When Eric Singleton Jr. became a possibility for the Gators as well, adding even more possible competition for Stockton, the transfer wideout would not flinch. Instead, he would become one of the more adamant recruiters for his former teammate to join the program, helping Florida land the explosive wideout and reuniting a large part of Georgia Tech's young offensive weaponry from their 2024 roster.

Despite the overwhelming competition, Stockton’s bet on himself looks on its way to paying off, with the transfer looking like one of the better receivers amongst Florida’s exciting unit since spring camps’ start this week and plenty taking notice early on.

The wideout has a clear connection with the potential Gators starter Philo, while his impressive speed and agility have been a pleasant surprise so far for Florida, adding another weapon to an already dangerous Gators infantry at Faulkner’s disposal and making Stockton one of the more ‘stock-up’ players during the early part of spring camp.