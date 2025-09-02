How Florida Can Attack USF's Defense
The Florida Gators play a confident South Florida game in the Swamp on Saturday. If you like a fun defense, South Florida could be the one for you. If you're Florida and like fast but woefully undersized defenses, USF plays right into their hands. As a result, Saturday's game looks like a fast-flowing affair.
Immediately Downhill
This one looks like a running back special. Officially, South Florida runs a 3-3-5 scheme. However, you can see many 4-2-5 elements. In their two-deep rotation, no player stands over six-foot-three and weighs more than 292 pounds. Under those circumstances, Florida can lean on the Bulls by offering extensive helpings of the rushing attack.
With a larger offensive line, the Gators can move the quicker USF front out of the way. Against LIU, the Gators ran for 200 yards on 38 carries. In all honesty, dives and traps would exhaust USF. While their speed allows them to get to the direction of the ball, being outweighed and physically dominated supersedes everything else.
Misdirection
As mentioned, the Bulls play a fast, attacking style of defense that drives down towards the ball carrier. What nullifies that? Misdirection exacerbates overpursuit by taking advantage of vacancies left by a lack of awareness. Getting the defense to bite on those plays early will be tough, but with potentially long drives, defenders will lose the discipline and want to make the stop immediately.
Tight End Feature
Tony Livingston and Hayden Hansen each stand at least six-foot-four, with the former at six-foot-seven. That, in itself, should become a focal point of the passing attack. The Bulls will focus on the wideouts, as they believe they possess the speed to match up. What they do not have are safeties big enough or linebackers fast enough to cover either one. In the middle of the field, Florida's size advantage could really take all of the air out of USF's sails.
Overview
South Florida wants to match Florida's speed with their own. At every level, the Bulls prefer speed over bulk on the defensive side of the ball. There's nothing nuanced about their approach, which works. The Bulls know their identity of what the coaches prefer. They've recruited that way under head coach Alex Golesh.
They are possibly the fastest team in the American Conference. Unfortunately for them, the Gators play in the SEC, so speedy defense doesn't shake or worry them. Plus, UF has speed but also depth offensively. Billy Napier will keep rolling out the skill position players that could eventually overwhelm them.