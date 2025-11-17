How Lane Kiffin's Decision Could Shake Up the SEC in 2026
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has become the talk of the town in the coaching carousel. He is being coveted by nearly every program with a head coaching vacancy.
However, his decision as to where he will be next season comes down to three options: staying at Ole Miss, returning to the state of Florida to take over the Gators or becoming the next LSU Tigers head coach.
Whatever he chooses from this list, Kiffin’s decision for where he is at next year is bound to shake up how the SEC plays out in 2026, thanks to each of these three making him their No. 1 priority.
To start, Ole Miss is keen on tying him down to a new contract, and why would they not be? He has been one of the best coaches in the program’s history and is pushing for the Rebels' first playoff birth.
Kiffin has changed the narrative surrounding the Ole Miss program, making it more of a destination spot than some realize. He is winning games and making Ole Miss a factor in the SEC.
Unfortunately for them, the rumors swirling on social media make it more likely he will be on a different sideline next year. With that being the case, a new head coach on their sideline could mean the end of a very positive period in Oxford.
That brings us to the Florida Gators.
It is no secret that the Gators have put all their eggs in one basket. Kiffin has been the top choice since Day One for Scott Stricklin and those above. As a result, there has been little noise on other options if they strike out on Kiffin.
If Florida were to land Kiffin, then it could be the spark the program needs to put them back on the right track. Many coaches have come through the program since Urban Meyer departed, signifying a less appealing time in Gainesville over the past 15 or so years.
Nonetheless, Kiffin becoming the Gators' head coach could finally allow them to properly utilize the talent at hand in the Orange and Blue.
Finally, the LSU Tigers.
LSU relieved Brian Kelly of his duties shortly after a embarrassing loss to Texas A&M. They are still dealing with the adverse effects of this firing based on the quoted buyout, too, but are squarely in the mix for Kiffin.
Much like the opportunity to coach Florida, passing on LSU is very hard for any coach in the country. It is one of the top options regardless of location and conference. The resources, recruiting landscape of Louisiana and the boosters backing the program easily make it a top 10 job.
Kiffin has a tough decision in front of him. Does he want to continue building a legacy with Ole Miss, or is he willing to tarnish all that work by looking for greener pastures? That remains to be seen.
However, no matter his decision, it is likely to impact other SEC schools.
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is a name in the mix for both LSU and Florida. Should Kiffin remain at Ole Miss, he could take one of those spots, leaving Missouri with a vacancy.
Auburn is another school that is currently open. Coaches could potentially view LSU, Florida and Ole Miss as better options than the Tigers, meaning that these three’s decisions could directly tie into who Auburn targets.
Either way, Lane Kiffin's future is directly linked to the outlook of the SEC in 2026.