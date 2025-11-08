How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Kentucky, TV, Betting Lines and More
LEXINGTON, Ky.-- The Florida Gators are looking to do something the program has not done since 2019: win a game at Kentucky.
Fresh off a loss against Georgia, the Gators sit at 3-5 and one loss away from surpassing its total from last season. However, Florida is confident they can replicate last season's 48-20 defeat of the Wildcats, snapping a three-game losing streak in the series while sparking a turnaround to end the 2025 season.
"Tough place to play and we got them night again. So it's going to be a tough challenge, but we're excited to take the team up there and get ready to go play," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said. "We're excited to get a chance to put the pads on and accept the challenge and give it everything we have."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Wildcats, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (3-5, 2-3SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (3-5, 1-5 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. ET.
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
- Analyst: Jordan Rodgers
- Reporter: Cole Cubelic
Weather: 54 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy, with a five percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 3.5-point favorite over Kentucky, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida has dominated the series historically, 54-21. However, Kentucky has held control of the matchup recently, winning three-straight from 2021-23. The Gators got back in the win column against Kentucky last season with a 48-20 win behind five rushing touchdowns from running back Jadan Baugh and 259 yards passing from DJ Lagway on only seven completions.
What's At Stake: Florida is in desperate need of a win as bowl eligibility begins to slip away, and facing a struggling Kentucky team is a great opportunity. Not to mention, a win would snap Florida's three-game losing streak in Lexington and give the Gators its first road win in SEC play since Mississippi State on Sept. 21, 2024.