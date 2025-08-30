How to Watch Florida Gators vs. LIU, Season Opener Preview
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to begin the 2025 season.
Ranked No. 15 in the country, which marks the first time Florida enters a season ranked since 2021, the Gators will face their first non-Power 4 opponent to open a season in the Billy Napier era. With playoff aspirations after an 8-5 finish a season ago, Napier and the Gators are ready for the challenge.
"In general, team's ready to hit somebody else is what I would tell you," he said Wednesday. "I'm excited to watch them play. I think we train all year for the opportunity that we have Saturday night, and we got a bunch of playmakers, and they're ready to make a few plays. So we look forward to it."
It's been a long offseason since Florida closed out 2024 with a four-game win streak and a bowl victory over Tulane. Sophomore quarter DJ Lagway, the victim of multiple injury issues this offseason, has been subject to constant outside speculation regarding his health and availability.
Despite being limited for a significant portion of fall camp, Lagway, who went 6-1 as the starter last season, will start on Saturday.
"It's impressive to watch," Napier said. "It's fun to watch, to be quite honest. He's had really good days. I do think that it's competitive out there. I think the coverage is tight. I think the rush is real. The pocket is not always as clean as it can be. But, you know, I think it's healthy competition, and I think every Tuesday and Wednesday it's going to be that way. So he's had a good week, and I know he's excited to play."
Despite being healthy enough to play, Florida won't want the former five-star playing deep into Saturday's contest considering the opponent, his health and the schedule to come. Not to mention, he could be without receivers Dallas Wilson and Aidan Mizell, who are both nursing minor injuries.
The Gators will likely rely on the run game on Saturday, which is headlined by four returning starters on the offensive line, including All-American center Jake Slaughter, and a one-two punch at running back in Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson.
While the run game may be the featured offensive scheme on Saturday, the passing game still has plenty of weapons for Lagway to choose from.
Should Mizell or Wilson be unable to go, the Gators will likely run out transfer J. Michael Sturdivant, returning redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III and true freshman Vernell Brown III as the three starters.
Should Florida be up comfortably enough to sub Lagway out, the next question will be which backup - Harrison Bailey, Aidan Warner or Tramell Jones Jr. - replaces him.
Defensively, the Gators have new depth in the secondary and on the edge with multiple true freshmen expected to play on Saturday while establishing a role in their position groups.
Standouts include Jayden Woods at edge rusher behind George Gumbs Jr. and LJ McCray, who is unlikely to play due to injury, and Lagonza Hayward, who has been cross-training at safety and nickel corner.
"Jayden Woods is a unicorn, man," Napier said. "They don't make them like that. I think just incredible upbringing. Can't say enough about his family, his grandmother, his dad, his grandpa. I mean, just phenomenal, and just a different level of focus and maturity and physically."
The Gators also see multiple veteran stars return in senior defensive lineman Caleb Banks, senior edge rushers Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr. and junior safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell.
Not to mention, multiple starters return from season-ending injuries from a year ago, including linebacker Grayson Howard, corner Devin Moore, corner Cormani McClain and nickel corner Aaron Gates.
Gates, in particular, has had a spectacular recovery after a torn ACL last November.
While the veteran presence is nice, the Gators could be without multiple players due to injury, with the aforementioned Mizell and Wilson as well as McCray (lower body) and Banks (lower body). None of the injuries are expected to be long-term.
Florida Gators on SI will have a more specific injury report prior to kickoff.
While the hype surrounding the program the loudest since Napier took over in 2022, the Gators are not buying into the preseason accolades.
"We’re still pretty hungry. There’s a lot more to accomplish here," Napier said of the preseason hype. "We’re on a mission to pick up where we left off but we have work left to do that. Yeah we don’t have that problem. This group is has got a lot to prove. We’ve got to get better and then I think in general the second and third tiers of the roster there’s tons of improvement and then we need our vets to go play their best ball when it counts the most.”
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Sharks, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Long Island Sharks (0-0, 0-0 NEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 4:40 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF DB Ahmad Black (2007-10)
- Game Theme: 352 Community Day
Watch: SEC Network+/ESPN+ (Streaming only)
- Play-by-Play: Jay Alter
- Analyst: Rocky Bolman
- Reporter: Stephanie Otey
Weather: 80 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy, with a 24 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 45.5-point favorite over LIU, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Saturday will mark the first all-time matchup between the Gators and the Sharks. Florida last played a team from the NEC in 1950, a 27-14 win over Duquesne at Florida Field.
What's At Stake: Florida has not won a season-opener since 2022, and considering the gauntlet of a schedule that's to follow, the Gators better take advantage and enjoy Saturday's game while they can. It'll only get harder from here.