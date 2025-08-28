Freshman WR 'Ahead of Schedule' in Game Readiness as Season Opener Approaches
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While freshman receiver Dallas Wilson has received considerable national hype as a former five-star recruit, another freshman wide receiver is poised to make an immediate impact for the Florida Gators.
Legacy receiver Vernell Brown III, a former five-star in his own right, has garnered significant praise from those within the program since he first enrolled prior to spring camp. Now, just two days until his takes his first official collegiate snaps, he is in a position to make an immediate impact.
“I'd say he's a little ahead of schedule," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday of the freshman, who has been working in the slot and at punt returner. "I think he's pretty smart, pretty mature, obviously the pedigree with the dad (former Gator Vernell Brown Jr.), the environment, the competitive environment, if you do your homework on the family. And then he's just run a ton of routes in his life."
Brown III, working alongside redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III at the slot receiver, has found himself at times working with the starters throughout fall camp, which is not a surprise considering his back-to-back 1,300-yard, 10-touchdown seasons in his final two years of high school at Orlando Jones.
Although he's not expected to be the first receiver out on the field on Saturday, he will be expected to play a significant number of snaps against Long Island and beyond.
"Vernell is definitely going to be one of those guys like Tre (Wilson) was his first year. Like, I've seen him every day in the slot and, like, I got to get ready because he's a good player," junior defensive back Sharif Denson said. "He's fast, good routes. He's gonna play through the whistle, too. So you never, like, catch him going halfway. He's always got a good motor on him."
That motor has allowed Brown III to also receive reps at punt returner, a position left open by the departure of Chimere Dike and an area of the game he has had previous success with four return touchdowns his junior year of high school.
Brown III has worked alongside 11 other players at the position, special teams coordinator Joe Houston said at the beginning of fall camp.
"He has the work capacity. He's durable, he's available, and I think he's tough," Napier said. "He’s a good decision-maker and a good communicator as well. He's a good return player. So he probably could go out there and play corner or nickel if we wanted him to. He’s a good football player. He’s a rookie. There'll be some growing pains that come to that but got a ton of confidence in him.”
Again, it's unlikely Brown III is one of the first receivers on the field, but considering his performance in camp, the confidence from Napier and the coaching staff, and the opponent the Gators are set to face, the true freshman could have one of the biggest performances on Saturday.
No. 15 Florida's season opener against Long Island begins at 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage from inside The Swamp on SEC Network+.