How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M, TV, Betting Lines and More
COLLEGE STATION, Tx.-- The Florida Gators, fresh off an upset over Texas, are looking to upset another SEC team from the Lone Star State with a trip to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.
While last week's 29-21 win over the Longhorns came at a much-needed time considering Florida's 1-3 record heading into the game, the Gators are not letting last week's win define this week's game against the Aggies.
"Certainly a great venue and incredible opportunity to play the fifth-ranked, undefeated team on the road at night at College Station, Kyle Field, pageantry in general, this is like answering prayers to some degree, you know, getting to play these type of games," head coach Billy Napier said on Wednesday. "So it's exciting, and I think you come to the University of Florida to be challenged to play against the best, and certainly we'll get that chance Saturday night."
Napier himself continues to face an uphill battle, as talks of his job security persist despite the win. Not only will he look to prove the doubters wrong and survive another week, he'll also look to do something for the first time since becoming Florida's coach: win a road game against a ranked opponent.
Napier is 0-9 as Florida's coach on the road against ranked teams, with only four total road wins in his time with the program, including a win over Texas A&M the last time the two teams met in College Station.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Aggies, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (2-3, 1-1 SEC) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0, 2-0 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Kyle Field, Bryan-College Station, Tx.
When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:00 p.m. ET.
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
- Analyst: Roddy Jones
- Reporter: Quint Kessenich
Weather: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, clear, with a zero percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Texas A&M is considered a 7.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Texas A&M leads the series, 4-3, all-time after last season's 33-20 win over the Gators. However, Florida has won two games in Kyle Field, including a 41-24 win in 2022.
What's At Stake: Florida is looking to build off last week's upset over Texas and prove the win was not a fluke. Napier's hot seat remains smoldering, but another win over a top 10 opponent would quiet the noise. A loss could mark the end of his tenure.
Texas A&M is looking for a sixth win to officially reach bowl eligibility while also remaining in strong contention for a playoff spot.