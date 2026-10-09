How to Watch Florida's Week 6 Matchup Against South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Battered and humbled after last week's 28-point loss to Missouri, the 16th-ranked Florida Gators return home to face South Carolina, looking for a bounce-back win as the university celebrates homecoming.

"Anybody can have the right attitude when things are going good. How do you move forward and continue to churn ahead and try to get better in maybe some adverse times after a game like last Saturday says more about you than anything," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday. "So we're challenging our guys to pick up, move on."

Key storylines for the game also include whether or not receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) will play, whether or not South Carolina star defender Dylan Stewart (suspension) will play and if UF running back Jadan Baugh can bounce back after last week's 13-yard effort on 12 carries.

As part of the festivities, Florida will also be debuting new white throwback uniforms with blue helmets in honor of Steve Spurrier's 1966 Heisman Trophy, marking the first time Florida wears white at home since 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Gamecocks, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 16 Florida Gators (4-1, 1-1SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 0-3 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 12:45 p.m.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour

Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb

Reporter: Tori Petry

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 85 degrees Fahrenheit, scattered thunderstorms, with a 58 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Florida is a 12.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Other Gameday Info:

Gator Walk: 10:15 a.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.

Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF basketball players Vernon Maxwell and Andrew Moten

Game Theme: UF Homecoming

Series History: Florida leads the series 31-10-3 all-time after back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023. Florida last lost a home game to the Gamecocks in 2014 before winning matchups in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 in the Swamp.

What's at Stake: Florida is looking for a bounce-back win after last week's 45-17 loss at Missouri. The Gators also could use momentum going into a matchup at No. 1 Texas next week before facing No. 2 Georgia two weeks later.

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