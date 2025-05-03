Is Florida a Football or Basketball School? Gator Great Joakim Noah Gives His Answer
While the Florida Gators football program has the pedigree, the program's recent inconsistency as a national contender combined with men's basketball program's recent national championship, its third in the last 19 years, has brought back up the debate on if the University of Florida is a football school or basketball school.
Two-time basketball national champion and all-time Gator great Joakim Noah chimed in on a recent appearance of the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take."
"It's a football school," Noah said to hosts Big Cat and PFT Commentator. "It's a football school, but its ok. Football brings in the money, but at the end of the day, a (championship) is a (championship). Like, you come back, and you go to Grog House, and you go to the bar, you're not talking about 'Is this a football school or basketball school?' Like, the checks are coming. That's all that matters."
It's hard to argue against Noah, too, with football being one of the most recognizable football brands over the last 35 years. The Gators have the fifth-most conference titles with eight, all of which have come since 1991, and three national championships, all of which came in a 12-year span from 1996-2008.
While it may not have the same pedigree from a conference title standpoint or a longevity standpoint, the Gators' basketball program was one of the most consistent under previous head coach Billy Donovan with two national titles in three appearances, four Final Fours, six SEC regular season championships and four SEC Tournament championships.
He also had three-straight Elite Eight appearances from 2011-13.
After a dry spell under Donovan's replacement, Mike White, now-head coach Todd Golden brought the program back to national relevance with a national championship and a SEC Tournament title.
Meanwhile, Football has had its own inconsistencies since head coach Urban Meyer left after the 2010 season. Since Meyer's departure after two national championships, two SEC titles and three SEC Eastern Division titles, the Gators have only managed two New Year's Six Bowl wins in four appearances, zero SEC championships despite making it to the championship game three times and have only had four 10-win seasons in the last 14 seasons.
However, an 8-5 campaign in which now-head coach Billy Napier led the Gators to four-straight wins to end the season with star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway gives the program hope it can match the basketball team's success, even if the football team may have the historical longevity on its side.
"I think that carries over," Napier said during spring camp of the spring sports' successes carrying over to the other UF athletic programs. "It’s one of the great things about the spring semester at the University of Florida, somebody is competing for an SEC Championship and a National Championship, and oftentimes it’s multiple teams. It’s great to see that the basketball program has made, and even our women’s team has created some momentum for themselves here. I'm extremely proud of those guys. There’s no doubt, there’s an energy around it.”