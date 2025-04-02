Napier Talks First Scrimmage: 'For the Most Part, Really Productive Day'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday held its first scrimmage of 2025 ahead of the team's spring game on April 12.
Head coach Billy Napier, while noting the team took a step forward, was quick to point out what he thought was a slow start to the scrimmage by the team.
"I thought, for the most part, really productive day. I did not think that we started fast," he said. "I thought that early in the scrimmage we were kind of knocking the cobwebs off. But I would say that the second, third, fourth quarter of the game today was really some good effort on the deal."
While pleased with the physicality, Napier noted the team was still working on fully developing the mental toughness. However, after Saturday's practice inside The Swamp, which he called the team's best of the spring, he's seeing the team continuing to take steps forward.
"I thought it was physical, and I think we have to make progress and work towards being a tough-minded group, a fundamentally sound group, and then one that can handle the adversity and momentum - whether it's at home against a formidable public or some of these road games, some of these venues that we have to deal with," he said. "A lot of situational football, but in general a ton of progress."
A large talking point of Florida's spring camp has been the availability of sophomore starting quarterback DJ Lagway, who's been limited due to a shoulder issue. While a participant in camp with certain drills, the former five-star has not thrown in any of the previous viewing periods and did not throw in Tuesday's scrimmage, Napier said.
However, he did see the field for portions of the scrimmage and was active in helping call plays in.
"He's just been modified in terms of his ability to throw the ball," Napier said. "Obviously, it's really a more of a holistic approach in terms of what we're doing with him. But in general, he's doing great. Today he played every play from behind. He stood back there with me, got the play call."
He is not expected to throw in the spring game.
In his place, transfer Harrison Bailey, freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and 2024 backup Aidan Warner have been taking reps. Warner, in particular, garnered praise from Napier on Tuesday and had a shining moment with a deep touchdown to Aidan Mizell.
As a whole, the quarterbacks played well when the pocket was clean, Napier said, but Florida's edge rushers had multiple big plays in the backfield on Tuesday. Notably, Kamran James recorded a pick-six off a pass he tipped at the line-of-scrimmage.
"I just think it was competitive," Napier said of the matchups with the edge rushers and offensive tackles. "I think we protected pretty well for the most part. But I mean, there were sacks, there were pressures, there were QB hits in the game."
Despite the edge room having a strong performance, Napier remains confident in the offensive line room he's put together with four starters returning and a capable former backup in Bryce Lovett ready to take over at right tackle. Not to mention, the depth of the room stands out with multiple experienced backups and talented, albeit inexperienced, players ready to step up.
"In general, the best offensive line group we’ve had since we’ve been here as a whole," he said. "I think the culture in that room is as good as it's ever been. I think that the coaches are doing an outstanding job. The tape has been clean, it’s been a lot of fun to watch."
While being the first scrimmage for the Gators' spring camp, it'll also be the only scrimmage the team holds before its spring game on April 12. Avoiding the slow start in front of a crowd will be something to keep an eye on after Napier's revelation of a sluggish beginning on Tuesday.
That being said, in an era of teams not televising or streaming their spring games or not holding one at all, Napier remains excited about the chance for his team to play in front of fans.
"I’ll be excited about having a game," Napier said. "I’m excited about our fans being here, and there’s no doubt they’ll have an opportunity to watch all these new players that we have, and then a lot of these young players that we’re developing. It’s going to be an awesome day.”
The 2025 Orange and Blue Game will start at 1 p.m. inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Admission is free for those looking to attend.