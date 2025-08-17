Being a Legacy 'Means Everything' for LB Myles Graham
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Being a member of the Florida Gators means a little bit more for sophomore linebacker Myles Graham.
A former four-star who spent his senior season of high school at nearby Buchholz is not only a local prospect, but he is also the son of one of the program's greatest players: running back Earnest Graham.
"Being a legacy here is everything," Myles Graham said Friday. "I get to put on the 5, the same number my dad wore at Florida. I have Graham on my back. So, being a legacy means everything to me. We had some speakers come in and talk to the team and they preached to us that our last name is greater than our first name. Representing that every day it means the world to me."
The elder Graham, who is top five in program history in career rushing yards (3,065) and rushing touchdowns (33) and top 10 in single season rushing yards (1,085 in 2001). The younger Graham enters his second season with the program and is competing for a starting spot after being a rotational piece a year ago.
"I see him being more comfortable with what he's doing, taking more risk," Earnest Graham, who now coaches at nearby Santa Fe (Alachua) High School, told Florida Gators on SI. "You know, you can kind of see that out on the football field, just seeing the game from a different perspective. The more snaps you get, the more you can anticipate. So you're starting to see him, you know, just react a little bit more."
Last year, Myles was named Freshman All-SEC after recording 30 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception while working behind veterans Shemar James, Grayson Howard and Jaden Robinson. With James exiting the program and Howard, albeit healthy now, beginning fall camp limited due to injury, Graham has been cross-training at both linebacker spots while competing to be the starting Will linebacker.
There's already pressure placed on him to make a significant jump in production as a sophomore. Add in the fact that he's not only representing a local high school, but also a family legacy, the pressure is much higher than a regular player faces.
Myles Graham is no regular player, though, and he's embracing everything that comes with his situation.
"Pressure is a privilege. They say pressure makes diamonds. So I just listen to it, and it’s a blessing," he said. "Having expectations, a lot is expected from you, so I’m going to make good on that. Every opportunity that comes my way, I’m gonna make the most of it. I’m not gonna be perfect on the field, but I’m gonna give you my all."
His teammates notice that, too, with junior safety Jordan Castell saying Myles is "hungry" for success, while senior edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said he had "superstar potential."
"He's a dude," Sapp said. "And what I love about it is he gets it and he understands. That's always the best thing when you got a guy, a young kid, that gets it and understands. Obviously he gets it, but he has understands he has room to grow. He has room to learn. So that's one of the best things about him, and that's dangerous.”
Myles credited this understanding to his father.
"Getting here is not something I could have done without him," he said. "One of the biggest things he teaches me, though, is to never get complacent. Never get too comfortable or stay in your comfort zone. He's done a lot of things in his life and he's seen guys get complacent and seen what happens. He doesn't want that to be me."
With that, Earnest Graham is hoping for his to continue stepping into a leadership role despite his youth. Head coach Billy Napier emphasized that idea earlier in fall camp, saying that the younger Graham has "character there where he can be a steady example for the other players."
"They're building a phenomenal culture. I'm just happy that he can be a part of it at this time," Earnest Graham said. "I know he's going to do what he does on the football field, but you don't always have that culture that they have. I would love to see him step in the leadership because he could be playing football somewhere and just making plays, but there's a depth to what they're doing, and I'm enjoying that part."
As he continues to grow as a player, Myles Graham will also be an integral member of the Gators' attempts to rebuild the program. As a legacy player, being a part of the rebuild is personal to him.
"That passion, it just means more," he said. "It just means more when you grow up watching this university through all of the ups and downs, you just want what's best for it. You just want it to be on top of the mountain top again. So you just give it your all every single day."