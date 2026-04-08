GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Just ask Jadan Baugh what happens if you slack off on a rep in front of Buster Faulkner.

"He’s a no-BS type of coach. He don’t like no slacking off. Some days we get a MA report, or Loaf Report, and if I see loaf, I’m upset, just because I know he’s on my head every day and wants me to do great," Baugh said.

The "Loaf Report," Baugh said, is another example of accountability the Florida Gators are experiencing through its first spring camp under Jon Sumrall. Essentially, if you get caught slacking off on a rep, you get called out on it.

"We take pride in it because we know we want to play fast, and for us to play fast, we have to practice fast, too," Baugh said.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall works with every position group throughout practice. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his first spring camp leading the Gators, Sumrall has made it clear that no rep will go unnoticed, especially considering he can be seen working with every position group at some point during practice. If you mess up, you redo it. If you do it correctly, you may also have to redo it because the effort was not quite there. If you do it correctly with the right effort, that will be the floor for each rep moving forward.

Either way, each rep will be analyzed.

So much so that during team meetings, Sumrall and the staff will show reps that "set the standard" and others that were "not our standard."

"We call out the good and the bad," he told Florida Gators on SI after practice on Tuesday. "I've said this before, but the culture, the standards of your program, all of it is the combination of what you promote, encourage, add it up with what you tolerate and allow. If you tolerate loafs and allow loafs, you're gonna be a lazy football team."

Specific to Faulkner and his "loaf reports," inside receivers coach Trent McKnight detailed how players can comment within the system that keeps track of "loafs" to see where they fell short. Some may be in disagreement, but for the most part, it is to be held at a high standard.

"Not only are you held accountable within your position room, but it's also accountability within the entire offense," McKnight said. "So I think that's something that we take pride in, is the effort and toughness that we're going to play with each and every snap - and for all positions."

While the offense has Faulkner's "loaf reports," the defense has their own system with the same level of accountability. On the defensive line, there's the vocal Gerald Chatman, who can be heard from the other side of the practice facility on occasion while making his unit redo drills on multiple occasions.

"In the game, you don't get a do-over," he said. "So when we go to individual, we work on our craft. We get a chance to actually do it the right way. And so if you can get them to do it the right way consistently, then they'll have a better chance to win.”

Safeties coach Chris Collins said his room uses a "production chart" to be "intentional about doing the right things."

"Effort overcomes a lot and so that’s the highest category," he said. "You get an extreme effort play, now we grade that really hard. It’s got to be out of the realm of normal in a football play... Fundamentals and details. We’re building that consciousness, and we want to make sure we’re rewarding that extreme effort in our room, and also making sure they understand, hey when I don’t give the minimal standard effort, I get dinged for that, I get knocked for that.

"And so it helps our guys to be engaged in the every day setting in practice and not just out there.”

#Gators DL coach Gerald Chatman is intense this morning pic.twitter.com/pOFVO8qsxG — Cam Parker (@camparker25) March 5, 2026

For Florida's 2026 roster, made up of over 50 new players as well as a returning group comprised of unproven young talent and some veterans, the attention to detail within each rep is an adjustment. The returning players, fresh off a disappointing 4-8 finish last year, said it is necessary.

"I love it," senior safety Bryce Thornton said of Sumrall and the staff's no-nonsense style. "That's what I'm kind of used to for my high school, peewee coaches, like, just tell me how it is, and how he does it for the whole team, it doesn't matter if you're at the top of the depth chart or at the bottom, he will call you out. Coaches, anybody, and you can really respect that from him."

The newcomers also appreciate it considering it shows that Florida's staff is not letting anyone off the hook just because they are a returning player or established veteran.

"I mean we have a standard here, and that has to be upheld, so it doesn't matter like anything that you've done, everyone's got to meet the standard," receiver Micah Mays Jr. told Florida Gators on SI. "That's how we're going to come to practice every day.”

It remains to be seen how translatable Florida's new attention to effort and intentionality will be to gameday, with the Gators' season-opener still over four months away, but that attention will remain at the forefront throughout the regular season.

"You playing this snap with 100 percent effort? All the other stuff, that’s what you’ve got a coach for. A coach should never coach attitude and effort. You should do that," receivers coach Marcus Davis said. "That’s the first thing you learn when you are playing little league football. ‘Have a good attitude, play with good effort.’ So we definitely keep a good track of the loafs, because we are playing for the University of Florida. You’ve got to have something about you when you’re wearing this logo.

"It just ain’t a walk in the park... We want to have the right type of intent because that’s what it takes to win games in this league and, shoot, we are playing for the Florida Gators.”