Maturity, Development Paying Dividends for Cormani McClain
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Cormani McClain hasn't had the smoothest collegiate career, but as he heads into his second season with the Florida Gators, the former five-star corner is turning heads as a result of tremendous growth in the offseason, both as a player and as a person.
McClain arrived in Gainesville ahead of the 2024 season as a walk-on transfer from Colorado, where there were reported off-field struggles, and he struggled to fit in with the culture. His arrival at Florida came with a lot of growing pains with McClain reportedly being absent or late to meetings and events which led to false rumors of his removal from the team.
Since then, though, McClain has completely turned a new leaf, according to coaches and teammates. After some brief playing time in 2024, which included a pick-six against Kentucky in his first appearance of the year, the redshirt sophomore has shined both as a player and as a person during offseason camp.
"He just knows what to expect. He knows that he can't be late to anything. He knows he's got to be professional. His life is going to be a lot easier if you conduct yourself properly, and he really has," strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said Thursday. "Cormani has been nothing but a joy to see this winter. And that's awesome."
McClain, who recently joined the Gators' scholarship roster, has added nearly 20 pounds to his weight total since transferring from Colorado to Florida. In his lone season with the Buffaloes, he was listed at 165 pounds. Florida's recently released 2025 roster revealed McClain now weighs in at 182 pounds.
While he's built the muscle needed to play defensive back in the SEC, McClain hasn't lost any speed. In fact, he's gotten faster.
McClain was reported to have recently joined Florida's "23 Miles Per Hour Club" after hitting the mark during offseason workouts. His achievements have become an example for the newcomers, Miles said.
"He never ran that fast last year, and he weighs 20 pounds more and is running a whole mile per hour faster," Miles said. "I think he's like the example now for like, what building strength and muscle can do, and being skinny is not the answer, and he's just done a phenomenal job."
While his weight gains and increased speed stand out to Miles because of McClain's investment into offseason workouts, it's the maturity and growth as a person that Miles continually mentioned.
"Cormani has been phenomenal. And not just putting on weight, like he has conducted himself extremely well," he explained. "I'm extremely proud of Cormani McClain. 'Yes sirs,' 'how can I get better?'"
That maturity has begun to rub off on a relatively inexperienced corners room. Florida lost 2024 starters Jason Marshall Jr. and Trikweze Bridges to the NFL and former four-star rotational piece Ja'Keem Jackson to transfer.
Additionally, the Gators' corner room is currently short-handed with returning starter Dijon Johnson and highly touted redshirt freshman Jameer Grimsley both still recovering from end-of-season injuries.
As a result, McClain has stepped up alongside senior Devin Moore as the leader not only in his position room, but also on the entire defense.
“He’s made huge strides," Moore said. "He’s in the weight room working hard, showing up to meetings early. He’s another guy that I can say definitely took a step as a leader. He’s helped me with the young guys, share with them on the plays he makes, what he did, the process he went through to help the young guys.”
As Florida continues to progress through spring camp, McClain will have plenty of eyes on him purely because of his history. However, his growth and maturity will now be the focus as he looks to carve a role on the Gators' defense.
"He works really hard, not just at his craft, but just to be the best person he can be every day," edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said. "He has grown up a lot. I love to see it. He understands that if he does those things, it’s only going to lead to productivity on and off the field. The kid has grew up a lot. He is going to end up making a lot of plays come fall and do a lot of good things.”