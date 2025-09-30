Napier Addresses Florida's Lack of Recruiting During Bye Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While most programs on a bye week take the time to travel to various commits and recruits, the Florida Gators reportedly did not do so.
According to On3's Blake Alderman, head coach Billy Napier and the staff did not travel for recruiting purposes for the bye week.
"Usually coaches are out during the bye week to visit with commits and targets in different classes," Alderman wrote. "Usually the staff doesn't go out each day during the week due to off week rpactices, and they are also given some time to enjoy time with family on the BYE week. This week I was told Florida didn't have any coaches out on the recruiting trail in previous days, and aren't expected to be out tonight or on Sat/Sun."
The fanbase's reactions were extremely negative, to no surprise, especially with Florida's struggles during the early part of the schedule.
Napier on Monday addressed the recruiting concerns and explained why none of his staff travelled during the bye week.
“A lot of it is where players are playing, who they're playing," he said. "That schedule is set before this season even starts, so we have a certain number of days, and those days are allocated based off of where we're at, who's playing, where they're playing. So we typically maximize each one of those opportunities.”
It's also important to note that Florida still has another bye week on Oct. 25, sandwiched between the games against Mississippi State (Oct. 18) and Georgia (Nov. 1). So, Florida may use its travel time then.
However, the report is the latest target of criticism for Napier, who fell to 20-22 as the Gators' head coach after the loss to Miami two weeks ago. has personally dealt with criticism regarding play calling and the performance of sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.
Despite this, the Gators are benefiting from a strong summer with 18 commits joining the class between the months of June and August. Florida's 2026 recruiting class currently has four top 100 recruits and 10 blue-chip recruits, according to 247 Sports. However, Florida still has major positions of need in the class, specifically on the defensive line.
Florida's 2026 recruiting class No. 13 nationally, according to 247 Sports, with 19 total commits.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.